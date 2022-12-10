Gmail has long been a primary means of communication for many people. In addition, a Gmail account gives users access to many Google services – so with Gmail, you can start using any Android smartphone by entering just your address and password without any extra steps.

But if you're tired of using Gmail because alternatives from other services have become more convenient, or if suddenly your email address got spammed and you want to know how to delete your account – read our article.

Important point: deleting your account does not delete your Google account – you can continue to use your Android smartphones and all Google services. But you will no longer be able to send and receive mail at the same address. So your Gmail address will be unavailable, but your Google Account will remain intact. Now that you have that in mind, we’ll tell you how to delete your google email account.

What happens if you delete your account on Gmail

In general, nothing terrible will happen. Because although the box is linked to your Google account, it’s not the same. Let’s describe the consequences in as much detail as possible.

All your emails and settings will be deleted. Therefore, it is highly desirable to make a backup, that is, a copy of your emails, in advance. We will tell you how to do it below.

You will no longer be able to send and receive mail using your Gmail address.

No one will be able to reuse your former email address. No one else will have that address (even if someone wants to re-register it).

Your Google Play account and purchase history will remain intact. You will still be able to use all the branded services, including YouTube – it will remember all your subscriptions.

What you need to do to delete Gmail: Step-by-step instructions

Download all your data

First of all, download your data if you need it. For example, it may be essential emails or attachments inside them that you do not want to lose (documents, photos, keys). You can do this on a particular page called Google Archive. Go to this site and follow our instructions. The process is as simple as possible.

All your data related to your Google account is stored there, but in this case, we are only interested in how to delete Gmail.

After that, you will be left to choose the type of file and the frequency of saving the data.

We choose the file type “ZIP-archive,” the periodicity – a single export. Please wait until the file is created and download it.

Delete Gmail account

So how to delete Google mail permanently? To do this, go to the Google account page, enter your username and password, and then select the “Data and Privacy” tab.

Here we’re interested in the “What data is stored in the apps and services you use” section.

Selecting the Gmail service will take you to the tab that allows you to download data (if you have done this before using our instructions, there is no need to do it again) and delete the service, which is precisely what we were looking for.

Click on delete service and get to the appropriate page. After that, choose the service we want to remove – in our case, it’s Gmail.

Then you’ll need to enter the email address of another email service where you already have an account.

To this address, you will receive an email confirming the deletion of your account. The exact address will also be used for another login to your Google account.

When you receive a confirmation email at your alternate address, your Gmail will be deactivated. Done! Now you know how to delete google email.

What to do if I can’t delete my account

Following the instructions, you should be fine with deleting your account. However, you won’t be able to delete your account entirely if your Gmail account is associated with a corporate email account, an educational institution, or any organization. The solution: you need to contact the administrator-the person who gave you the email address, or the IT person in charge of communication between employees within the organization. He will help you sort out the problem and deactivate the account.

You had two-step authentication set up when you logged in to your account. In this case, you can sign in to your Gmail account and delete it once you receive an SMS confirmation to the linked phone number or enter the unique code you receive in the SMS or displayed in the authentication app.

You’ve been using an offline version of Gmail, or you’ve been offline for a while. If this happens, some of your data is stored in the browser on the device you’re using at that moment, so in addition to deleting your account, you’ll also need to clear your browser cache and delete cookies.

How to remove your Gmail account from your phone

All of the methods described above are for a computer on which you should have any web browser installed. But what if you want to know how to delete google mail on your phone or how to delete Gmail mail from your phone without the help of a computer?

The deletion process is no different from the one written above. In the case of an Android smartphone, you need to find in “Settings” the item “Google Account” and “Manage Google Account,” and then – repeat all the steps we described earlier.

In the case of iOS, you need to install the Gmail app; if you didn’t have it before, go to “Google Account” and repeat all the same steps. In both cases, you can go to your account page through any browser on your mobile device and do everything we wrote in the same sequence.

How to restore a Gmail account

If you suddenly change your mind and want your account back, you can do so – but only if you act quickly. Google limits the time for recovery, so it’s best to hurry.

To do this, go to the account recovery page, enter your Gmail address and password that you used before, and click “Try to recover the account.” Next, you’ll need to answer a few clarifying questions. Then, if your account wasn’t deleted very long ago and your data is stored on Google’s servers, you can restore it, along with your deleted emails.

Now you know how to delete your Gmail account without affecting your Google account, which you may need to use Android smartphones and the company’s services in the future. We hope this information has been helpful for you!

