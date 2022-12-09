December 9, 2022 | Daily News Brief | How Many Rapes This Year? Charm City Grab. COVID Rising. Events. Events. Events.

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

How many rapes do you think have happened in Annapolis this year? The Anne Arundel County Schools will hold a public workshop on implementing the Blueprint for Maryland's Future. The Ravens try to trademark "Charm City." COVID is back and we probably need to be careful. Lots of events and some pod news! #GoNavyBeatArmy

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, December 9th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you got out and supported local business last night at Midnight Madness round two–what a great night! If not, you have one more Thursday to do it! And I’m digging the Annapolis Holiday Market. Well, it is Friday, and there is a bunch of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Let’s play a game, and I will give you the answer at the end of this episode. How many rapes do you think have occurred in the City of Annapolis in 2022? Think about it, and I’ll give you the answer in a few minutes!

We all know about the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and how we are going to get the schools back to the top of the list. Well, Dr. Bedell, our Superintendent, and his staff will be briefing the board of education on how Anne Arundel is going to handle it in a workshop on Monday at 6:00 pm. You can go and listen but not speak, or you can tune in online. If you have kids in the public schools or are a taxpayer in the county, I encourage you to carve out some time to listen to this.

Yesterday I had lunch at Evelyn’s and noticed that the majority of people walking by outside were wearing masks. And later on, I found out why. Covid is coming back. Not as bad as it was, but the health department is expecting another wave. Hospitalizations are up 30% since Thanksgiving, and the positivity is 10.6%—Hogan’s goal was 5% or lower when there was no vaccine. But officials fear it may be much higher since most testing is now done with at-home kits and not reported. And many people are just not testing and treating the symptoms–which is what you are told to do if you test positive. I’m not sure if we will see any mask mandates coming back, but I read that California is considering it indoors.

What the hell were the Ravens thinking? Very stealthily, they tried to trademark the term “Charm City”… The Patent and Trademark Office shot them down, and they can appeal, but what the heck? The Eagles gonna trademark Brotherly Love? The Bears with Windy City? Patriots with Beantown? Sounds like a potential money grab to me.

OK, let’s talk about events…. tonight the Annapolis Holiday Market continues, and you should check that out–goes through Sunday.

Tomorrow is a big day– we’ll be up in Philly at Army-Navy, so be sure to follow along. Tomorrow at 3 pm, it is Tuba Christmas in Annapolis–this is fun–outside St. Anne’s Church at 3 pm. tomorrow night is the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade at 6 pm, Watermark has the Queen of all Fund Drives also at 6 pm on the Harbor Queen.

Sunday is a free concert featuring the ASO or Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and students from the Annapolis Symphony Academy.–4 pm at Temple Beth Shalom in Arnold.

And a date for the future–and I was not sure if this was going to happen, but the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making a second appearance on December 27th on West Street this year. It is called Miracle on West Street and you can get up close and personal with the horses from 1 pm to 4 pm. There will be music, games, food, and drink–a really fun family event before the Military Bowl the following day.

Do me a favor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm you can sign up on the form on EyeOnAnnapolis.net, or I will leave a link right here in the show notes. Thanks in advance! https://forms.aweber.com/form/08/986569108.htm

And that’s it for the news and events, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Steve with Third Eye, and next week is Tricia from Gluten-Free Bakery Girl!

OK, my quiz from earlier. If you guessed 16, you would be too low. If you guessed 18, you’d be too high. Yes, there have been 17 rapes in the City this year–and only one was ever reported by the police department. Five in Ward 3–Parole, five in Ward 4–Forest Drive corridor, four in Ward 1–that’s Downtown Annapolis, two in Ward 8, in, let’s say, outer Eastport, and one in Ward 8, which is Eastport proper. Food for thought. Actually, look at the crime map on the police department’s website… eye-opening.

OK, now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with this every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–hey, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that in just a bit, but first, Go Navy, Beat Army!

