December 5, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Homicide in Edgewater Mexican Restaurant. Officials to be Sworn In Today. Local Shopping List!

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the 15th murder this year. Many officials are being sworn in today. Annapolis has improved its Municipal Quality Index Grade, but there is still work to do. A Holiday shopping list with all local businesses (send me more suggestions). Podcast news and more!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Monday, December 5th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Last weekend it was rock and roll in Philly, and this weekend an incredible Christmas show at the Lyric in Baltimore–Mannheim Steamroller! I am in the mood. But now, it’s Monday; we have a lot of news to catch up on, so shall we?

Less than two weeks after a non-fatal stabbing at an Edgewater Mexican Restaurant, a fatal shooting occurred. On Saturday, just after midnight, police were called to Los Chapparitos for a shooting. On arrival, they found Luis Santiago of Annapolis suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he subsequently died. Police did identify a suspect from witness interviews and arrested a 19-year-old Annapolis man who is being held on first-degree murder charges.

Lots of swearing is happening today in Anne Arundel County. County Executive Pittman will be sworn in for a second term at 11 am at the future Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park site–the public is invited. Park at the fairgrounds and take the free shuttle. The County Council will be sworn in this evening before their first council meeting. And tomorrow, the County’s first Black Sheriff will be sworn in at 6 pm at the Circuit Court–Everett Sesker defeated incumbent Jim Fredericks.

WTOP had an interesting story over the weekend. According to the Human Rights Campaign, Annapolis received a score of 58 back in 2018, and this year they improved to 79 in their Municipal Equality Index. Buckley said that the hiring of Police Chief Jackson and community policing contributed to the increase. According to the index, we still fall short in inclusive workspaces, LGBTQ+ protection for employees, and awarding contracts to fair-minded businesses–not sure what that means. But lest we go thumping our chests on that high C grade…Frederick, Columbia, Gaithersburg, College Park, Fairfax County, Arlington, and Alexandria all scored a perfect 100.

Last week was the week of days Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday, and all that. Now that the noise is gone, go out and support our local businesses. Put down the mouse, take a walk along the retail streets in your neighborhood or city, and help your neighbors by buying local this holiday. If you need help, we published a list of 37…yes 37…ideas for your holiday shopping, all with locally owned businesses. That list is pinned to the front page of EyeOnAnnapolis.net for you, and if you have more suggestions, let me know, and I will be sure to add them!

I hope you caught the local business spotlight with Hospice of the Chesapeake–not the most uplifting topic, but such a wonderful organization that is, unfortunately, needed. Up next week is Steve Anderson from Third Eye Comics! And look for a bonus pod today or tomorrow from George with his winter forecast. We did it at Pour Dog House up in Millersville– good dogs, for sure!

