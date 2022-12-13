December 15, 2022
Daily News Brief

December 13, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Home Invasion and Carjacking. Clydesdales. Free Tickets. And Winter Weather!


Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

Scout and Molly’s a great boutique at the Annapolis Town Center!

And Alpha Engineering!

Today…

Woman stabbed during a home invasion. A man was carjacked at gunpoint only to have the carjackers not know how to operate the car. An Annapolis man died when the vehicle he was riding in lost control on Defense Highway in Crownsville. Some winter weather is coming–please remain calm. More details on the Clydesdales’ visit to West Street on the 27th. And some pod news!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US!  LOTS OF WAYS:  http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

You are the lucky ones! You get the news this morning because if you go to EyeOnAnnapolis.net it is likely down–poof—gone. But only for a little as we launch with fingers and legs crossed and considerable trepidation, a complete site redesign. It may look a bit wonky for a few days (or maybe weeks) as we tweak, but I think you are gonna like it! OK, let’s get into the news that others will not see, shall we?

An Annapolis woman was stabbed in the head during a home invasion at her home on Hicks Avenue in Annapolis. According to police, the suspect entered the home and demanded money, they struggled and the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing with her Michael Kors purse containing cash and a bank card.

And there was an attempted armed carjacking on Saturday. At 7 pm, the Annapolis Police responded to Bywater Road. The victim said that two masked men forced him from his vehicle at gunpoint, and they fled on foot when they were unable to operate the car. The victim was not injured, and no property was taken. The suspects in this case and the home invasion were not located.

On Sunday, an Annapolis man was killed in a car crash on Defense Highway near St Stephens Church Road in Crownsville. He was a passenger in the car, which lost control in a curve, struck a guardrail, and, vaulted over, struck a tree before rolling down an embankment on its roof in the headwaters of the South River. The driver was able to exit the car on his own, but the passenger, Darwin Lopez, 29, of Annapolis, was declared dead at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

OK, I know many of you read or listen to WTOP, and they mentioned a winter weather event for Thursday. Please, Marylanders, let’s keep our wits about us, and not embarrass ourselves with cancellations and liberal leave. Together, if we listen to George at DCMDVA Weather, we’ll all get through this.

I have some more details on the Clydesdales’ appearance on West Street on December 27th. The Inner West Street Association will host the event with plenty of beer, food, and live music for a perfect family outing. The Clydesdales will arrive at 2 pm and get all hitched up, and then they will make a circular loop down West Street, around Church Circle, and back–they will repeat as often as they can until 5 pm. This is a free event; if past events are any indication, expect a good crowd!

OK, it is ticket Tuesday Rams Head has hooked us up once again. I have a pair of tickets to see Comedian Pete Correale–a hilarious guy on Saturday night, and then local faves–Pressing Strings next Thursday, the 22nd. Wanna go, let me know, and I might pick you! If you’ve won recently, take a knee–give someone else a chance!
Good luck, and a huge thank you to Rams Head On Stage for these,  and be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight is a conversation with the Gluten Free Bakery Girl, and next weekend –yikes, that’s Christmas Eve… we chat with Donna Anderson from Chesapeake Arts Center!

OK, that's a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us.

So now, hang tight; we have  George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And back with a legal brief,   Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law.  All that’s coming up in just a bit.

