December 12, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Shots Fired in Eastport. Good News For AACPS. Bad News For Navy Football!

Today…

Annapolis Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Eastport. The City of Annapolis took issue with me calling them out on Friday about not proactively reporting rapes in the City. Good news for AACPS–more money to help students pay for testing, and 850 more students will have bus transportation today and tomorrow. Bad news for Navy Football–they fell to Army 20-17, and it gets worse, they fired Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo. We have a valuable and unique (and free) proposition for four people. And, of course, some podcast news and more!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is off today, but your Monday Money Report will be back next week!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning; it is Monday, December 12th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Checking out all the Lights Parade photos, and it looks like I missed a pretty spectacular one! I wish it were not always the same day as the Army-Navy Game. Grrr. But now, it’s Monday; we have a lot of news to catch up on, so shall we?

The Annapolis Police are investigating another round of shots being fired in Eastport. This happened on Thursday evening at 7:30 pm near Madison and President Streets in Eastport. Police found evidence but no suspects, and there appears to have been no injuries or property damage. There was some confusion in the neighborhood since the shooting was nearly the same time the Academy set off fireworks for their pep rally.

On Friday, the City called me asking me to clarify the story about the number of rapes. My point is that I believe sexual assaults should be proactively reported on the daily crime report. I believe this is a safety issue for residents and visitors–the whole “the more you know deal.” The city does publish them on the map in the sidebar of the police department’s page on the City’s website, and they do not proactively report them due to privacy concerns. We honestly argued back and forth that we were not talking about publishing the names of victims or specific addresses or details. So, if you are looking for the statistics and info that the City does not proactively provide, go to the map on the sub-page for the police department. Our conversation ended with a suggestion to talk to the officer responsible for the sex crimes and to a victim of a sexual assault. Well, I have one of them down–I’ll be speaking with former County Executive Laura Neuman in a few weeks to talk about this policy and her rape. In the meantime, I’ll see if I can talk to the office in charge of sex crimes. What do you think? Should we proactively be reporting sexual assaults or not? Send me an email or a DM, and let me know your thoughts.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools have some good news and some better news. The good news is that there is more money to pay for most of the costs associated with AP, IB, and CTE Certificate assessments. They can add up–I know my kid pulled straight As in all of her AP classes, but when it came time to test–solid worthless twos. I probably spent $1000 on tests that were ultimately not submitted to her college as it was a test optional school-as many are quickly becoming! The other better news is that another 850 kids will get to school on buses in the coming days. More vans are going in-service today and tomorrow, and they will handle special needs and magnet kids, freeing up buses to take other students. Check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for a hopeful list of recovered routes, but as always, the most up-to-date info is at aacps.org/buses

And while AACPS has good news today, the US Naval Academy has terrible news. On Saturday in Philly, what was likely the most boring Army-Navy Game I have ever seen turned into the most exciting one with one minute left to play. The game went into double overtime, and Navy lost 20-17 when Anton Hall fumbled the ball on the one-yard line in the 2nd overtime, allowing Army to recover and kick a field goal to end and win the game. No one blamed Hall at all..there were plenty of missed opportunities and bad plays. On the stat sheet, Navy appears to outplay Army, but in the end, the scoreboard did not go their way. We have our live blog from the game and a follow-up article and we will have some field images shortly!

And, after 15 years as Navy’s head coach, Ken Niumatalolo is out. After the game, Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk let him know, and they academy made a formal announcement yesterday afternoon. There is a press conference scheduled for 2 pm today. Bill Wagner at the Capital spoke with Ken last night and has a great article on how Ken is feeling–take a look at that. While somewhat shocking and disappointing, it is not surprising as none of the games matter as much as Army. When Coach Ken’s friend, Jeff Monken, took the job as Army’s head coach, Niumatalolo quipped…”well, one of us is getting fired.” We’ll know more later today, but Brian Newberry is the Acting Head Coach for now. And I heard grumbling that Navy might take a stab at getting Bill Belichick…he might be willing to come and follow in his dad’s footsteps as his career starts to slow down. Interesting thought!

As you know, Ann Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report because it is, well… Monday. But we were chatting last week and thought it would be awesome to give some folks some personal financial advice. Because a financial plan can help everyone, we are looking for up to four people/couples/families to spotlight over the course of a year. You will receive an initial financial planning consult and an actionable plan if selected. And then up to 12 months of coaching for no cost or obligation. The catch….we will spotlight you and your situation anonymously in a few “how it started, how it’s going” articles on Eye On Annapolis. If interested, email me, and we can go from there. We are looking for four situations: married, single, young, old, well-off, struggling, kids, no kids…you get the picture.

Just a reminder, we published a list of 37…yes 37…ideas for you for your holiday shopping, all with locally owned businesses. That list is pinned to the front page of EyeOnAnnapolis.net for you, and if you have more suggestions, let me know, and I will be sure to add them! Remember, Thursday is your last chance for Midnight Madness!

I do hope you caught the local business spotlight with Steve Anderson from Third Eye Comics! And stay tuned for this coming Saturday with Tricia, the Gluten Free Bakery Girl!

OK, that's a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost

So now you need to hang tight because we have Ann Alsina here with your Monday Money Report–and remember to get to me if you want to participate. As always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is with the only locally forecast weather report!

