December 1, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Selling Safely. Free College Tuition. Retailers Expecting Robust Season.

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

Alpha Engineering and- Scout & Molly’s

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are warning about selling online and getting robbed! Dually enrolled students (AACC and AACPS) will no longer have a tuition bill. The Military Bowl is collecting hero stories. Do you have a hero in your life? The Maryland Retailers Association says sales will increase this season despite the recession. Pod news and some Annapolis Film Fest news as well!

Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, December 1st, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, I am psyched for the Annapolis Film Festival in March. I attended a screening of WildCat last night, which will be hitting theaters in a month or so, and it was fantastic. I also got to see the 11th annual poster reveal, and this year, Comacell Brown did the artwork, which is fantastic! And finally, I got to meet Ruth, a regular DNB listener, and for that, I say thank you, and it was a pleasure! So put the film fest dates on the calendar, March 23rd to the 26th. OK, we have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are seeing an uptick of people getting robbed as they try to sell something online. Recently, a victim was selling a coat and met the suspect in a Starbucks in Gambrills parking lot. The suspect displayed a gun and took the coat. Both the Anne Arundel and Annapolis City Police offer spaces at their stations to do this. They are monitored 24/7. Don’t risk yourself selling to a stranger.

This is a great help. Anne Arundel County Public School students dually enrolled at AACC earning high school and college credit at the same time will no longer be charged ANY fees or tuition. Folks, this is FREE college. Classes may be at the college, online, or on-site at select high schools. And to be clear, this does NOT cover textbooks or course materials that may be needed.

The hero stories are starting to roll in. Have you submitted yours? If you have a hero in your life, go to militarybowl.org/budheroes, nominate them, and tell Budweiser and the Military Bowl why they are your hero. Five heroes and their nominators will be selected to be in the Military Bowl Parade, get sweet tickets to the game on December 28th, and get some field access and in-game recognition. There is no cost– militarybowl.org/budheroes .

Contrary to pretty much every article I have read in financial papers; the Maryland Retailers Association says that retail holiday sales should increase 6-8% over the 2021 holiday season, which showed a record 13.5% increase over the prior year. They also estimate that online sales will increase by 10-12%. They say the average consumer will spend $832.24 on holiday gifts this year. Clothing, books and other media, and gift cards are supposed to be the top gifts. I think we need to revisit this in February!

And that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we’ll hear from the Hospice of the Chesapeake and, next week–Steve from Third Eye Comics!

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Scout & Molly’s!

Hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather, and Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that is coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, NEWS, Podcast