Daily News Brief | December 29, 2022

Today…

New Years Eve is mostly canceled in Annapolis due to weather. The Maryland State Police are looking for an Audi involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash. US Congressman Jamie Raskin has been diagnosed with cancer. Duke clobbered UCF in the Military Bowl 30-13. The Annapolis Symphony has music on sale, but only until the 31st. Pod news and so much more! Remember, we are taking the day off tomorrow and Monday. Happy New Year!

Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, December 29th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, most of the holidays are down, and one more to go. I am not a scrooge, but man, the holidays stress me the heck out so I am looking forward to 2023 and a fresh slate. OK, we have a little news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The big news is that the City of Annapolis has postponed the New Years’ Eve fireworks and canceled the celebration on December 31st due to expected bad weather. The fireworks will go off at 530 pm on Sunday, January 1, 2023. And another significant change, the magenta free shuttle between the garages will NOT be operating on the 1st.

The Maryland State Police are looking for a 2010 to 2018 Audi A8 or S8. Just before 2 am yesterday, that suspect car struck and killed a pedestrian on southbound I-97 near MD 648. The victim was identified as Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie. The driver failed to remain at the scene, and the car should have damage to the right front corner and be missing a right-side rear-view mirror. Anyone with info is urged to call the MSP at 410-761-5130.

Congressman Jamie Raskin announced that he had been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma–a serious but curable cancer. He will undergo a series of outpatient treatments and plans to continue working. Raskin is scheduled to be awarded the Courageous Leadership Award at the Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Awards on January 13th at La Fontaine Blue in Glen Burnie.

Ah the Military Bowl — the parade was fantastic, I will have a video a bit later if you missed it. And a thank you to everyone that stopped by my half-put-up tent to say hello yesterday. At the game, Duke defied the oddsmakers and defeated UCF 30-13. While UCF was missing players on offense and defense due to injuries, Duke was firing on all cylinders. So congrats to the Duke Blue Devils, the 2022 Military Bowl Champions!

And just a quick reminder that the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is running a flash sale on music through the 31st. You can save 30% on up to 8 tickets to upcoming performances by using the code SAVE30. They have a bunch of fantastic ones coming up, and the first is on February 3rd and 4th at Maryland Hall. Get your tickets at annapolissymphony.org

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we’ll hear from Faye and Teresa from Arundel Federal Savings Bank–one of the few locally owned banks anywhere! And next week–Buck from Groom My Style!

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Scout & Molly’s!

It’s Thursday, which really is Friday for us as we are taking the day off tomorrow and Monday, and the long weekend is here, so now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, keep shopping local, and Happy New Year! Other than that, we’ll see you next year on Tuesday. So, hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find, and of course, Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that coming up in just a bit.

