Daily News Brief | December 28, 2022

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future.

Alpha Engineering and- Scout & Molly’s

Today…

Someone purposely struck two pedestrians with their car on Main Street in Annapolis on Christmas Eve–thankfully the injuries were minor. Anne Arundel County Police released the name of the most recent murder victim in the county and he was a 16-year-old from DC. One teen is a hero after jumping into a frozen creek to save a friend who had fallen in. The minimum wage is increasing on January 1st. The Military Bowl and Parade are today, I’ll be emceeing the parade down by the Christmas Tree on City dock. The parade is at 10 am and the game is at 2 pm. AMFM is offering a season ticket package for their 2023 series– for $100 you can attend all three In the Vane Of shows at Rams Head On Stage and score the exact same awesome seats. And, of course, some pod news!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2022 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

A quick correction from yesterday, the pilot of the plane that crashed into Beards Creek was from PRINCE Frederick and not Frederick. We checked and he is doing fine–a very lucky man for sure! So, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Important news first. The Military Bowl is today at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kick-off is at 2 pm and there is a free tailgate at the stadium beforehand. BUT starting at 8 am the Clydesdales arrive at City Dock for the Parade, to unload and get all gussied up for the parade that starts at 10 am. It is pretty cool to see them so if you are up, come on down. And if you’d like a peek into my musical mind, I am emceeing the parade, but felt we needed some music to go along with it so I just made a playlist. Stop by and say hello…I will be by the Christmas tree under a white tent that Brandon from Evelyn’s was so kind to lend me!

A bit of police news. On Christmas Eve in Annapolis, a vehicle intentionally struck two pedestrians who were walking along Main Street near Conduit Street. It happened at about 9:00 pm. Neither of the victims was seriously injured, but the vehicle was never located.

An update to a story we brought you back in September. There was a car fire in Laurel, in a field about 100 yards off the roadway, and a body inside. Police initially called it a suspicious death and then quickly escalated it to murder when the office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the cause of death was a gunshot. Now they have identified the victim, he was a 16-year-old from Washington DC named Marquette Knight.

On Monday, the Anne Arundel County Police got a call for two teens who had fallen through the ice on a frozen creek. When they arrived, one teen was on shore and the other was still in the water. Officers pulled the child to safety and got him into the hands of EMS. It was then that they learned that the teen who was on the shore fell in and the one they pulled out had jumped in to save his friend. Heroic teenager and one hell of a great friend. We do have the body-worn camera footage at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

If you are earning minimum wage in Maryland, you will be getting a raise come January 1. The current minimum wage is $11.75 or $11.60 per hour for small businesses. But on January 1, it will go up to $13.25 and $12.80 respectively. This is the staggered increase to $15. By July of 2026, which seemed so far off when they enacted this but is really pretty close when you think about it, the minimum wage for all employees in the state will be $15 per hour.

And as we start to wrap up, AMFM is doing something cool this season for their In The Vane Of… series at Rams Head On Stage. For those unfamiliar, local bands each do a cover of an iconic artist and another in the vane of that artist. They are a lot of fun and proceeds go to the AMFM to help our local musicians. This season will feature in the vanes of U2, Chuck Berry, and Laurel Canyon. And here’s the cool part–you can buy a season ticket for all three shows and get the SAME seat at Rams Head On Stage for all three! Head over to RamsHeadOnstage.com and reserve yours today! The first show is on March 20th and the whole season ticket is only $100.

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight on New Years’ Eve Day will be Faye and Teresa from Arundel Federal Savings Bank! And next week–the first of 2023 will be Buck from Groom My Style men’s salon in West Annapolis!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Scout & Molly’s, and Alpha Engineering!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you are going to find. And of course, with all the Naptown nightlife scoop, Bridgett also known as Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight! And now, I am off to emcee a parade–hope to see you there!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

