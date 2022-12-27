Daily News Brief | December 27, 2022

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

The pilot of a small plane crashed into the icy waters of Beards Creek yesterday. The Board of Education is holding a meeting on re-districting. Niche.com ranks Anne Arundel County Schools eleventh in the state. The health department says they are seeing an uptick in COVID in wastewater around the County. Chesapeake Materials has really stepped up for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Pod news and more!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you all had a wonderful holiday–be it Hanukkah or Christmas or Kwanzaa. Now onto 2023. It is a short week for us once again. We will not be producing a DNB on Friday the 30th or Monday the 2nd–so no need to hang around your phones at 6 am waiting for it on those days–the other days–that’s fine! OK, I guess we need to get into it so, shall we?

A Frederick pilot is very lucky. Yesterday, after taking off from Lee Airport in Edgewater, his plane experienced engine failure and he crashed into Beards Creek just beyond the runway. Several neighbors in Riva witnessed the crash and took their kayaks out to assist. They got to him as he crawled out of the sinking single-engine place and stood on the wing. He held onto the kayaks until DNR arrived with a boat. He was taken to AAMC by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. We don’t know what caused the crash, but the engine failure occurred at 200 feet while moving at 47 knots or about 55 miles per hour.

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education is holding what they are calling a public workshop on re-districting on Monday, January 2nd. It is to be held at the Board of Education Building at 1:00 pm and while it is a public workshop, the public will not have any say in it. There will be no questions taken or testimony given. It is covering the process, not the specific details. So, this is more of a listening session for them to talk and for us to listen.

And with the re-districting, they have some work to do according to Niche. In their ranking this year, AA County schools fell to number 11 in the state–all of the large counties are well ahead of us including #10 Washington, St. Marys, Harford, Queen Annes, Frederick, Calvert, Carroll, Worcester, Montgomery, and number one Howard. We do have some top-performing individual schools, and not too much of a surprise, they are in the feeders where there is a concentration of wealth. Dig a little deeper and compare some of our top-performing schools to similar ones in the top counties and we are definitely behind. And FYI, Severna Park High, Severna Park Middle, and West Annapolis Elementary were the highest-scoring schools in the county. Niche.com will start you off if you want to explore a bit on your own.

I heard this was being done at schools but had not realized Anne Arundel County is analyzing our sewage and looking for COVID. The bad, yet not surprising, news is that it is on the rise. We just had our threat level increased to medium and it struck our family just before Christmas. The health department says they are seeing sustained increases in four plants. And absent any legal restrictions, the health department encourages people to mask up in indoor public spaces, get boosted or vaccinated, and test before any gatherings.

I am not sure exactly who Chesapeake Materials is, but they have been doing great things for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank for the past five years. In November, they donated 78 turkeys, 78 hams, and 18, whole chickens. And when they found out the need was still great, they enlisted business partners and got to work raising money to buy food. They came up with $12,050 which was enough to buy 648 turkeys! So from a grateful community–thank you Chesapeake Materials!… I’m thinking they are concrete or maybe stone people.

And Rams Head…. well, it is ticket Tuesday, and I am fresh out. I know they listen, so I expect an email from Laura a bit later today saying she’ll get me tickets by the end of the day. And we’ll make up for it, but in the meantime, a huge thank you to Rams Head On Stage for always hooking us up, and be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com. I have my eyes on the Billy Price Band!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday, yes, New Year’s Eve, on the local business spotlight, is a conversation with Faye and Teresa from Arundel Federal Savings Bank-one of only a very few local banks left! And next week … as I flip to my 2023 calendar, is Buck from Groom My Style men’s salon in West Annapolis–great guy and an even better haircut.

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Scout and Molly’s over at the Annapolis Town Center.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

