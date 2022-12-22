Daily News Brief | December 22, 2022

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

Alpha Engineering and- Scout & Molly’s

Today…

That road rage was really a misunderstanding. Police deal with a naked, masturbating teen in Dunkin’. Someone stole the staff or veve off a statue in front of the Banneker-Douglass Museum. Annapolis Green is making the Military Bowl greener. And we need some diversity in our financial planning giveaway with Covington-Alsina. And of course some pod news and much more!

Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, December 22nd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, this is it, two long weekends for us in a row to wrap up 2022. We will be taking tomorrow and Monday off and back in action on the 27th for a few days before we do it all again. OK, we have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

This a quick follow-up to the road rage story from earlier this week where the woman in the Audi pointed a gun at a man and his daughter. Well, the Anne Arundel County Police found her and determined that it was a misunderstanding and not a crime, and have closed the case. Now that’s a mystery for you!

Here’s something you don’t see in Dunkin’ every day. On Tuesday afternoon at the Dunkin’ at Arundel Mills, police were called for a customer behaving erratically. This is the understatement of the year. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male, screaming, naked, and masturbating. As police tried to arrest him, he spat in an officer’s eyes. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he broke the IV pole from the bed and tried to break the lock on the door. When police entered the room, the suspect pulled the pole (now in his pants) and advanced on the officers as if it were a sword. A taser ultimately subdued the teen, and he was charged accordingly. This is one of those stories where I am so thankful for our policy of not naming names of suspects, because boy, this would be a nightmare to explain to a future employer!

Here in Annapolis, someone stole the beaded staff off of a statue of Harriet Tubman at the Banneker-Douglass Museum. Not sure why APD did not report this, but it was discovered on Saturday. The statue named Araminta with Rifle and Veve was on loan from the Goya Contemporary Gallery and was installed outside the museum in September of this year. Chanel Johnson, the Executive Director, said they are working with police to review video footage and implores the public to help in the effort to return the staff–or the veve to the museum. This stinks!

I ran into Elvia Thompson, the founder of Annapolis Green last night at the post office and we were talking about their big “get.” They are helping the Military Bowl go green and will be recycling or composting at the tailgate before the game and in all the hospitality suites and rooms. Military Bowl is Wednesday the 28th, the parade kicks off at 10 am at City Dock, and I understand that will be emceed by a familiar voice. The tailgate also starts at 10 am, and kick-off is at 2 pm– Duke Blue Devils take on the UCF Knights! Tickets and more info at militarybowl.org

Hey, as we mentioned on Monday, Ann Alsina is looking for some folks to give away some personal financial advice. A financial plan can help everyone, and we are looking for up to four people/couples/families to spotlight over the course of a year. We already have a few, but we need some diversity–any single parents out there? Maybe someone approaching retirement age and kind of stressed? You will receive an initial financial planning consult and an actionable plan if selected. And then up to 12 months of coaching for no cost or obligation. The catch….we’re going to spotlight you and your situation anonymously in a few “how it started, how it’s going” articles on Eye On Annapolis. If interested, email me, and we can go from there.

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we’ll hear from Donna Anderson from the Chesapeake Arts Center, and next week, it is Faye and Teresa from Arundel Federal Savings Bank!

And that’s a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Scout & Molly’s!

It’s Thursday, which really is Friday, and the long weekend is here, so now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, keep shopping local, and Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and Happy Kwanzaa! Other than that, we’ll see you on Tuesday. So, hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with your locally forecast weather and Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

