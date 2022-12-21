Daily News Brief | December 21, 2022

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

The Maryland State Police re-issued a scam warning. The media was introduced to the new Navy Football head coach Brian Newberry and he immediately made a change and elevated PJ Volker. County Executive Pittman re-promoted a key confidant, and is dealing with two more upper level resignations. There are big red gates on the Bay Bridge now–beware. Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits in Kent Island is doing a GREAT thing for the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Company. Supplies of the famous Galway Bay Irish Egg Nog are starting to dwindle! Get your Big Money Pie orders in today. And, of course, some pod news!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 , and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I am glad to say that today’s news is not nearly as depressing and violent as the past two days! Things are looking up. So, let’s get into it, shall we?

Once again, the Maryland State Police are warning about scams. Especially during the holidays. Non-Payment or Non-Delivery scams cost consumers $337 million annually, and credit card fraud costs them $173 million. The tips should be evident by now, but to reiterate, don’t click on questionable links. Only buy from reputable businesses or people you know and trust; look for the S in the HTTPS on any website before putting in any information–it also will have a padlock in the address bar, never wire money, use a credit card–not a prepaid gift card or debit card, check your bank statements regularly, and BGE will never ask you to settle up your past due bill with Apple gift cards!

Well, things at Navy Football are moving at lightning speed right now. Yesterday at 11 am, Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk introduced new Head Coach Brian Newberry to the media on a zoom call. Not a whole lot was disclosed, and they pretty much kept to the script. But by afternoon, Newberry announced that linebackers coach PJ Volker has been elevated to defensive coordinator. Volker came to Navy with Newberry so this is not a big surprise. Newberry did say that he has talked to the team and many recruits and assured them that the leadership ideals of Coach Ken Niumatalolo would be carried on under his leadership.

And speaking of personnel changes, County Executive Pittman is re-arranging the deck chairs. His former Chief of Staff, Jen Purcell, who was moved to Director of Special Projects, has been moved again to the #2 position in County Government as the Deputy Chief Administration Officer. Steve Kaii-Ziegler, the Planning and Zoning Director, and Karin McQuade the Controller have both resigned and others have been moved into acting positions until they are filled.

As you cross the Bay Bridge, things are starting to look a bit different. To facilitate switching lanes from open to close, the MD Transportation Authority has installed big ass gates with flashing lights. The old way involved manually putting up barrels and cones and now, the gates will automatically activate and divert traffic as needed. They have these if you ever drive on 95 south of Alexandria. It will take some getting used to, so be a bit more cautious for now.

And a great reason to go over that bridge is to pick up a bottle of Pappy Van Wrinkle Whiskey you might have won in an auction. Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, everyone’s favorite liquor store in Annapolis opened another one on Kent Island. And they are running an auction for their entire allotment of rare whiskeys and bourbons to benefit the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Company. So if you are a bourbon fan, go bid. It’s a silent auction running through Christmas on their website, bayridgewineki.com . And what’s really cool is that they are donating the booze to the auction, and then whatever the bidding brings will be donated less the 9% liquor tax to the State. So this is really a pure act of giving on the part of Dave Marburger and Bay Ridge Wine. And if you are not a whiskey fan, they have the best selection of spirits, wine, and beer anywhere in the area.

Here’s your weekly reminder that Galway Bay’s Authentic Irish Egg Nog stock is starting to get thin. You can still get it at Galway Bay, Killarney House, Pirates Cove, and Brian Boru. You can order online at GalwayBayMD.com and I have seen it at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Scott Brothers Liquors, and the Liquor Mart & Deli.

And this is important. Chef Big Money–the best pie man in the land, is wrapping up his Christmas pie orders today. Get your order in and you can pick them up on Friday. I tried to order a peach one to be different, but they are sold out, so I went with my fave–cherry and an apple caramel. Go to Chef Big Money on Facebook and you can order there or text him–the number is on the page. If you have never had one–you need to and you’ll be sold!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight will be Donna Anderson, the Executive Director of the Chesapeake Arts Center and to wrap up the year on New Years’ Eve Day will be Arundel Federal Savings Bank!

Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight will be Donna Anderson, the Executive Director of the Chesapeake Arts Center and to wrap up the year on New Years' Eve Day will be Arundel Federal Savings Bank!

George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And of course, if you want the scoop on the Naptown nightlife, Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz has all the answers in Annapolis After Dark!

