Daily News Brief | December 20, 2022

Today…

A fire fatality was confirmed by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a road rage and assault incident, a fatal crash, and an daycare worker charged with child abuse. Navy Football has a new head coach in Brian Newberry. Nando's PERi-PERi is leaving the Annapolis Mall for good on December 23rd. And tickets to all three show of this year's AMFM "In the Vane of…" series are available.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday afternoon I was at a Leadership Anne Arundel Meeting, and our Executive Director said she tuned out of the DNB yesterday because of all the bad news. Well Kris, if you’re listening today, it is not much better, sorry. OK, I guess we need to get into it, so shall we?

As a quick update to a story we had yesterday, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department confirmed that a man died in the apartment fire in Glen Burnie. He was discovered near the fire’s origin in the living room and has not been identified. The cause and damage estimate are still being worked on.

Up at Arundel Mills Mall, a man was involved in some sort of road rage incident. When he and the other car came to a red light at Arundel Mills Boulevard and Rt 100, the other driver, a Black female between 50 and 60 years old, with greying hair driving a 2022 Audi Q5 SUV pulled a handgun from her center console and pointed it at the man and his young daughter. The man fled the scene and called Anne Arundel County police who are investigating.

They are also investigating yet another fatal crash. This one was on Sunday on Solomons Island Road near Route 665. A Volvo left the road for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole killing the passenger, identified as Russell Dandridge, 58, of Annapolis. The driver was uninjured and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested and charged.

Last bad story of the day, I promise. The Capital had this story about a daycare worker at the Kiddie Academy in Millersville. She is on house arrest after being charged with child abuse and assault back on December 7th. The worker, a 32-year-old female from Millersville was caught on camera grabbing a 2-year-old by the arm and causing him to fall, dragging him to a napping cot when she forcefully dropped him. The child tried to get away and was slapped on the back and forcefully put back on the cot. Police also noted injuries to his face and a bloody nose on the child. The State Department of Education temporarily suspended the license of that Kiddie Academy location. And a representative said they are appealing that as quote the staff member acted in a manner contrary to operational procedures and our core values, unquote. And to make it worse, this was the child’s first day at the school.

OK, onto better news. Navy Football has a new head coach. That didn’t take too long. Yesterday Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk named Brian Newberry the new head coach, saying he was respected and highly endorsed by many in the Navy football family. He continued Coach Newberry’s time is now. For his part, Newberry thanked the AD, Vice Admiral Buck for their support, and former Coach Ken Niumatalolo for taking a chance on him four years ago. Last Tuesday Gladchuk indicated they would be doing a nationwide search for the next coach and that Newberry was indeed under consideration. Sort of seems like that press conference was just smoke and mirrors and used to check off some required boxes on some government form. Now that we have Newberry in place, let’s see if Navy can turn around the woes they have seen in the last three years!

Nando’s PERi-PERi at the Westfield Annapolis mall will be closing for good on December 23rd. The mall would not comment, but we had heard that similar to the ousting of Punks Backyard Grill, the mall was looking for a different concept in that location. Nando’s has 13 other locations in Maryland including Arundel Mills and Gambrills in Anne Arundel County, and I understand they are about to open a new place in Dunkirk. If you have gift cards, they will, of course, be honored at any of the locations.

And as we start to wrap up, AMFM is doing something cool this season.. guess that’s the word. But they do the In The Vane Of concert series at Rams Head. Local bands do a cover of an iconic artist and another in the vane of that artist. They are a lot of fun, and proceeds go to the non-profit. This season will feature in the vanes of U2, Chuck Berry, and Laurel Canyon. And you can buy a season ticket for all three shows and get the SAME seat at Rams Head On Stage for all three! Head over to RamsHeadOnstage.com and reserve yours today!

And Rams Head…. well, it is ticket Tuesday and I have a pair of tickets to see Stephen Kellog on the 27th–that’s a Tuesday night. He’s a great show, and we spoke with him on a bonus podcast a while ago–great guy. Wanna go, let me know and I might pick you! If you’ve won recently, take a knee–give someone else a chance! Good luck and as always, a huge thank you to Rams Head On Stage for these, and be sure to check out their other shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight is a conversation with Donna Anderson from Chesapeake Arts Center and to wrap up the year, on New Year’s Eve day, Arundel Federal Savings Bank-one of only a very few local banks!

