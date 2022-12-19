Daily News Brief | December 19, 2022

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.
Today…
A fire in Glen Burnie claims one life. A crash in Severn claims another life, and another in Lothian leaves a mother and two children in critical condition. Governor Hogan declares Friday a state holiday for state employees (and we are going to be hangers-on to this one as well). The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra wants to save you 30% with their flash sale–give the gift of music. Rams Head just released the best lineup of upcoming acts ever. Free personal financial planning opportunity. 37 local gifts. And, of course, some podcast news and much more!
