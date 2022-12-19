Daily News Brief | December 19, 2022

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A fire in Glen Burnie claims one life. A crash in Severn claims another life, and another in Lothian leaves a mother and two children in critical condition. Governor Hogan declares Friday a state holiday for state employees (and we are going to be hangers-on to this one as well). The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra wants to save you 30% with their flash sale–give the gift of music. Rams Head just released the best lineup of upcoming acts ever. Free personal financial planning opportunity. 37 local gifts. And, of course, some podcast news and much more!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is off today, but your Monday Money Report will be back next week!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Daily News Brief. Good morning, it is Monday, December 19th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis

To those that are celebrating, a very Happy Hanukkah. And to those that celebrate Christmas that are not prepared–get on the stick–only 5 more shopping days.. and gifts and cash can be sent to PO Box 4875, Annapolis 21403. HA! OK enough of the silliness, it’s Monday, we have a lot of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

I expect to have more on this a bit later this morning, so please check back with EyeOnAnnapolis.net later, but last night shortly after 8 pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called to an apartment fire in the 8000 block of Green Orchard Rd in Glen Burnie and we know that there was at least one fatality. This would be the 8th fire fatality this year in the County. Again, more details in a bit.

Two serious crashes have left one man dead and a woman and two children clinging to life. On Thursday night, a Honda was westbound on Route 100 near I-97 and lost control, a Toyota swerved to avoid that crash and crashed into a barrier. A Ford pick up stopped to assist along with an unknown vehicle and a second Honda struck the pick up truck. In all this, a passenger in the unknown car got out to render aid and was struck by the second Honda. The driver of the initial crash–the Honda, a 23-year-old man from Severn, was declared dead at the scene, all of the others were treated for minor injuries at local hospitals.

Saturday at 820 pm, a Nissan was traveling westbound on Mt. Zion-Marlboro Road in Lothian when an opposing Toyota RAV 4 crossed the center line at a high rate of speed and hit them head-on. And a Honda that was traveling the same direction as the Nissan could not stop and ended up crashing into the rear of the car. The occupants of the Nissan, a woman, 47 and two children , 15 and 9, all of Lothian, were flown to trauma centers with life threatening injuries. The drive of the Toyota who crossed the center line was found to be under the influence and was arrested accordingly.

OK, let’s move onto better news. If you work for the State of Maryland, the Governor has given you an extra paid holiday. Governor Hogan has declared Friday, December 23rd a paid state holiday. And because we like to follow on the Governor’s coattails, we’re taking Friday off too…and we’re taking a step further and will be taking Monday the 26th off as well!

Maryland Hall. Go to Stumped for a holiday gift..how about some music? The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is having a flash sale now through the 31st. Save 30% off of up to 8 tickets at any or all of their spring shows at. Go to AnnapolisSymphony.org and use the code GIVEMUSIC (all caps) when you are checking out and save 30%–and they have some great performances coming up!

Rams Head On Stage just released the best list of upcoming shows I have seen. Of course it is subjective but dang… Crash Test Dummies…Robert Cray Band…Al Stewart, and yes in Vietnam it is the Year of the Cat…Cowboy Mouth…and Marcus Miller. Just fair warning, if they are dumb enough to give me tickets to any of them to give away, I am keeping them for myself! Speaking of music–tomorrow is ticket Tuesday with

Hey, as you know, Ann Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report because it is, well… Monday. Lat week we were looking for 4 people for some personal financial advice. We have two already, so if you are interested, listen up! If selected, you will receive an initial financial planning consult and an actionable plan. And then up to 12 months of coaching for no cost or obligation. The catch….we will spotlight you and your situation anonymously in a few “how it started how it’s going” articles on Eye On Annapolis. Interested? Email me and we can go from there. We are looking for four different situations…married, single, young, old, well-off, struggling, kids, no kids…you get the picture.

Just a reminder, we published a list of 37…yes 37…ideas for your holiday shopping all with locally owned businesses. That list is pinned to the front page of EyeOnAnnapolis.net for you, and if you have more suggestions, let me know and I will be sure to add them!

I do hope you caught the local business spotlight with Tricia the Gluten Free Bakery Girl, and do try her stuff out at some of the local places we mentioned! Up next Saturday, Donna Anderson the Executive Director for the Chesapeake Arts Center up in Brooklyn Park!

So now you need to hang tight because we have Ann Alsina here with your Monday Money Report–and remember to get to me if you want to participate in some free financial advice, and as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is with the only locally forecast weather report you will find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

