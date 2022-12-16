Daily News Brief | December 16, 2022

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

An Inmate escaped and hid out in the hospital parking lot. Free Lyft rides courtesy of MDOT! No more lottery balls! Lots of music this weekend from Handel’s Messiah to the ASO’s Holiday Pops. Santa Speedo Run, Jazz nights, and maybe a visit with Santa! Of course we also have some pod news a well!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT:

Daily News Brief. Good morning, it’s Friday, December 16th, 2022 this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis

How are you all liking the re-design at EyeOnAnnapolis.net ? I just looked and there are less than 10 days until Christmas and only 3 until Hanukkah. If you aren’t ready–you need to get on the stick! Well, it is Friday and there is a bunch of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

I have questions on this first story and I will get to them in a minute. But on Wednesday at about 2:20pm, an inmate at the Jennifer Road Detention Center escaped. It seems that he was able to work his way through multiple layers of razor wire before jumping off the roof of the building and running toward the hospital. When he got to the hospital, he hopped into the back seat of a car parked in the garage and covered himself with a blanket. Now the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Deputies did find him about 40 minutes later in the car which was occupied; however the owner was unaware of the inmate. He was re-arrested and returned to the jail and charged with escape. Now for my questions…how does one work through several layers of razor wire in the middle of the day in a jail? Where was the supervision? And how is the owner of a parked car unaware of a fully grown man in the backseat?

Well, if you are looking to get in the backseat of a Lyft ride share over the next few weekends, MDOT wants to help you out with a $10 credit for each weekend. In an effort to cut down on impaired driving and crashes, they are using some grant money to pay for your ride home. Every Marylander is eligible until the money runs out. Here’s the deal. It’s good for Thursday through Sunday for the next three weekends. To get the credit, open your Lyft app and select payment and then scroll until you see “Add Lyft Pass” and then put in the code SAVEALIFE2022 for this weekend. Codes for the next weekends will be released later and you can find them at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare . Please don’t risk it this holiday or any day. Be safe and always drive sober!

I don’t think I like this. Starting on Monday, the Maryland Lottery games Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5, Bonus Match 5, and Multi Match drawings are not going to be televised. And they are no longer using the random balls to select the winners. Now it will be a random number generator at Lottery HQ and they say they will plan to have a simulation like Keno online. Lottery officials say 30 other states do it. this way and having to coordinate with WBAL to show the drawings required more staffing and more hours. I liked the balls! But fear not, the Powerball and Mega Millions wil still be shown!

OK, let’s talk about events….

Maryland Hall it is the ASO’s world-famous Holiday Pops show. Tonight…music abounds. At 8 pm at St Anne’s Church is is Handel’s Messiah. Also at 8 pm tonight atit is the ASO’s world-famous Holiday Pops show.

Tomorrow at 11 am, avert ye eyes if you are downtown. It is the umpteenth annual Santa Speedo Run at O’Briens. Come to party, gawk, or run in this fun event. The event starts at 11 am and the strip down and run will be right about noon–generally they go down Main Street, around City Dock, up Main Street to Church Circle and back down to O’Briens where the party goes all afternoon. And later tomorrow night, this sounds cool and I hope it is wildly successful and continues, but Jazz Night at Smashing Grapes beginning at 9 pm. We have not had a jazz night here in probably 10 years. King of France Tavern was incredible with Charlie Byrd and then they tried to resurrect it at the Power House at the Loews, but since Joe Byrd died in a crash, not much!

Annapolis Town Center in his Cottage, and when he’s not there, he’s over at the Annapolis Mall in his village! And there are not a lot of days to tell Santa your wish list and explain all your behavior. If you need to negotiate with the big man, he’s at thein his Cottage, and when he’s not there, he’s over at the Annapolis Mall in his village!

Do me a favor, sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm

And that’s it for the news and events, but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, it’s Tricia from Gluten-Free Bakery Girl and next Saturday–Christmas Eve, it is Donna Anderson from that great arts center up in Brooklyn Park–the Chesapeake Arts Center!

OK, now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen!

It’s Friday, and the weekend is here, so now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

