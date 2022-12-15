Daily News Brief | December 15, 2022

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Annapolis Police arrested a man for attempted murder in connection with a shots-fired incident. There is a new Executive Director for the new Resilience Authority. Chris’s Charcoal Pit is coming back. MC3 seems to be going away! And Ann Alsina from Covington-Alsina is looking to give away a financial plan and a year of coaching. Pod news, and much more!

Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, December 15th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, only two more weeks until 2023. 2022 has been a bit challenging here and there, so I look forward to 2023. I am also looking forward to the final Midnight Madness tonight–hopefully, I will be able to dodge the raindrops–but I will let George guide me there! OK, we have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it, shall we?



Last week we told you about another round of shots being fired in Eastport. No one was injured, and no property damage was noticed. The police developed a suspect, and yesterday at 5 am; the Annapolis Police Department executed a search warrant on a home on Obery Court. The 29-year-old Annapolis man briefly barricaded himself but was eventually arrested without incident. Despite there not being any victims, the suspect was charged with attempted murder and is being held without bond.



A former DNR Assistant Secretary has been tapped to be the County and City’s first Resilience Authority’s Executive Director. Matt Fleming has more than 25 years of coastal restoration, natural resource management, and program administration experience. He will be responsible for working to stem the tide of climate change in the City and County and the first challenge will be the successful reconstruction of City Dock in Annapolis.



Best news of the day. Chris’s Charcoal Pit will re-open at 3283 Solomon’s Island Road in Edgewater. This is the former location of the Hong Kong Buffet in what I call the K-Mart Shopping Center despite K-Mart being long gone. It is called South River Colony, but you get the idea. Chris’s was destroyed by the June 2021 tornado. No exact opening date has been set yet, but I can only say welcome back!



And as one business returns, another looks like it is leaving. MC3, or the Maryland Cultural Conference Center at Park Place, has pressed a reset button. The concept of a performing arts center has been in the Annapolis ecosystem for more than a decade and has gone through two or three name changes and several different boards. Now, the current board says that the project quote requires a much broader community effort than we could provide. Un quote. The Executive Director has been terminated and the board will establish a Community Arts and Business Coalition to see the next steps and if the project is viable. As for the exhibitions and performances that took place in the field of the proposed site, they say they will be scaled back, but I suspect they will be discontinued!



Hey, as we mentioned on Monday, Ann Alsina is looking for some folks to give away some personal financial advice. Because a financial plan can help everyone, we are looking for up to four people/couples/families to spotlight over the course of a year. We already have one! You will receive an initial financial planning consult and an actionable plan if selected. And then up to 12 months of coaching for no cost or obligation. The catch….we’re gonna spotlight you and your situation anonymously in a few “how it started how it’s going” articles on Eye On Annapolis. If interested, email me, and we can go from there. We are looking for four situations: married, single, young, old, well-off, struggling, kids, no kids…you get the picture.



OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we’ll hear from Tricia..also known as the Gluten Free Bakery Girl! And next weekend, on Christmas Eve…we’ll hear from Donna Anderson from the Chesapeake Arts Center!



Hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather, and Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that coming up in just a bit.

