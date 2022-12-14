Daily News Brief | December 14, 2022

Give us about ten minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Angelo Harrod was found guilty. Annapolis City slapped with $75M wrongful death lawsuit in Federal Court. Maryland will not be following California in the no-emission car race yet. K&B True Value is selling Cane Mixers now–who knew? Supplies of the famous Galway Bay Irish Egg Nog are starting to dwindle!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.



Well, we were down for a few hours yesterday, and there are a bunch of tweaks and adjustments to be made in the coming weeks, but I am kinda digging the re-design of EyeOnAnnapolis.net despite needing to learn a whole new back-end package, but onward! And speaking of onward, let’s get into the news, shall we?



Well, I have egg on my face. Angelo Harrod, the man accused of killing Michelle Cummings, was found guilty of first-degree murder yesterday after a jury deliberated for four hours. Dan Belson has a great re-cap over at the Capital–take a look. From the moment he was arrested, I had a gut feeling he was not the one. A jury decided otherwise. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February, and the State’s Attorney is seeking a life sentence. No word if he will be appealing the verdict or not.



But while this is a win for the Annapolis Police Department, a $75 million wrongful death federal lawsuit may prove problematic. Renardo Green had a drug-induced episode in June of 2021. When police and EMS responded, they ultimately needed to restrain him but did so face down, which prevented him from breathing. He was taken to the hospital and died several days later. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide. Green’s family has filed the suit against the City, four police officers, and five people in the fire department. The suit alleges 20 counts of negligence, deprivation of rights, and wrongful death. Green was never arrested or charged with any crime.



All the news is abuzz about California requiring 35% of new passenger vehicles to be non-gas powered by 2026. I did not realize that Maryland was headed that way, but that is now off the table. Governor Hogan has said he will not put forward the legislation that would have taken effect in 2035. Environmentalists are upset and say that Maryland will fall behind California. There is a 2007 law that says we must follow California’s emission standards. And why must we do everything California does? If the Kardashians move here, I am out! But now, I guess this initiative will fall in the lap of incoming Governor Wes Moore.



Last week I mentioned that K&B True Value was selling frogs. Well, I went in for a package of ornament hooks yesterday, and they are like Lays Potato Chips–can’t just get one thing, so I picked up a second pack of hooks, a candle, and some batteries. But on the way out, I spotted Cane Mixers in the cooler. C’mon man, frogs and Cane Mixers? I knew about Cane–they are local from when Here A Pop Up Shop had them for Midnight Madness, and they are delicious–just add booze. So, of course, I picked up a bottle of Passion Fruit Jalapeno. Hardware, frogs, AND cocktail mixers–who knew! And I also saw a jar on the shelf labeled Maui Wowie…was briefly excited until I realized it was barbecue rub.



Here’s your weekly reminder that Galway Bay’s Authentic Irish Egg Nog stock is starting to get thin. You can still get it at Galway Bay, Killarney House, Pirates Cove, and Brian Boru. You can order online at GalwayBayMD.com, and I have seen it at Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits, Scott Brothers Liquors, and the Liquor Mart & Deli. And you can get a sample at Midnight Madness on Thursday on Maryland Avenue!



And finally, I am not trying to steal Bridgett’s thunder here, but Janet Jackson is on tour and bringing her Together Again tour to the CFG Bank Arena (which will be difficult not to call it the RoFo Arena for a while) on May 13th. Tickets are on sale now and opening for her–Ludacris!



OK, and that’s a wrap on the news! Pod news..up this weekend for the Local Business Spotlight is Tricia, the Gluten Free Bakery Girl–and on Christmas Eve–Donna Anderson, the Executive Director of the Chesapeake Arts Center!



Alright, let's put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you.



So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you are going to find. And, of course, with the real scoop on the Naptown nightlife, it’s Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz, and she is bringing it to you with Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit, so hang tight!

