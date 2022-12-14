December 14, 2022
County Firefighters Hold Coat Drive

Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighters teamed up with Councilwoman Julie Hummer and the staff of Manor View Elementary to support the families of those serving our Country at Ft. Meade. 

The Firefighters, riding motorcycles, donated new coats for the school to distribute to anyone who might need one this winter. 

“We know the sacrifice our military families make to keep us safe.  We are proud to serve them both in our capacity as Firefighters and as fellow community members,” said Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighter President Joe Addivinola.

Manor View Elementary is an Anne Arundel County Public School located on Fort Meade. 

When asked why he continues to give back, Retired Engineman and Navy Corporal Paul Fields said, “Been there done that.  Raising a family in the military is tough, and it seems like you never have enough.  A little bit of help can go a long way.”

