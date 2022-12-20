County Executive Pittman Rearranges Staff as More Depart

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the promotion of Dr. Jennifer Purcell to the Deputy County Administrative Officer role. Dr. Purcell, who has also served as Chief of Staff and is currently Director of Special Projects, will assume her new role on January 5, 2023.

“Jen has been a foundational presence on our team, leading countless projects and initiatives to completion,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Her experience and knowledge of County government make her a perfect fit for this role as we move forward with an ambitious agenda for the next four years.”

Dr. Purcell’s portfolio included spearheading a two-year strategic planning process, the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, Joint Commission on the Opportunity Gap, Community Support Grants, Police Accountability Board selection and training, Inter-Agency Task Force reporting, and youth programs, among others. She was the go-to person for initiatives that didn’t fall within the purview of other staff or needed leadership and coordination before full-time staff was hired.

In other staffing changes, Office of Planning and Zoning Officer Steve Kaii-Ziegler and Office of Finance Controller Karin McQuade announced their resignations. Department of Inspections and Permits Director Mark Wedemeyer will serve as Interim Planning and Zoning Officer. Financial Reporting Manager Kevin McMahon will serve as Acting Controller until Dec. 27, when Assistant Controller Billie Penley will take over as Acting Controller.

