December 17, 2022
Business

Coastal Conservation Association Maryland Kicks Off Kayak Raffle

Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Maryland has announced a new raffle to benefit the marine resources of Maryland.

Raffle tickets are on sale to support conservation and give buyers a chance to win a 2022 Native Watercraft Slayer Propel Max 12.5 fishing kayak outfitted with a Sidekick transport cart, YakAttack BlackPak storage system and landing net, MTI Inflatable PFD, Bending Branches angler’s paddle, a Chesapeake light tackle Kit, and YakAttack Omega P rod holder. The grand prize winner will also receive a guided kayaking fishing trip for two (2) on the Chesapeake Bay. The total estimated value of the prize package is $4,500. 

Individual raffle tickets can be purchased on CCA Maryland website for $20 each, or participants may purchase three (3) for $50 or ten (10) for $100. The winner will be drawn on Sunday, January 22, at the 2nd annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show at the Timonium Fairgrounds, where the fishing kayak will be displayed in the CCA Maryland booth throughout the show days. 

With the help of its many supporters, volunteers, and sponsors, CCA Maryland advises and educates the public on conserving the state’s marine resources by conserving, promoting, and enhancing the present and future availability of coastal resources. Through the ongoing support of many, the organization has successfully enhanced marine habitats by constructing artificial community reefs, protected forage species from large-scale harvest, and actively engaged in the conservation and management of Maryland fisheries. 

All proceeds of this raffle will go directly to assisting the organization in its continuing efforts to protect Maryland’s recreational fishing and marine habitats for the benefit of the public and future generations.

To participate in the year-end raffle, visit CCAMD.org.

