City and County Name Resiliency Executive Director

Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis announced the selection of Matt Fleming as the new Executive Director of the Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

“Building communities that are resilient to the impacts of climate change is at the top of our list of priorities in this term,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman.” “Matt Fleming has both the professional experience and collaborative spirit that will be instrumental to the work of the Resilience Authority, and ensuring stakeholders are engaged at every level.”

Earlier this year, Dan Nees took over as the Authority’s Interim Director. Nees and his team helped build the institutional foundation of the Authority – establishing the governance, administrative and leadership structures, as well as developing strategic plans to codify the organizational vision.

“In Annapolis, where the idea for the Resilience Authority got its start, we couldn’t be more pleased with the appointment of Matt Fleming,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “He’s recognized for his leadership in this issue area, and that means he won’t waste a moment getting up to speed on working to meet the needs of our community.”

Fleming assumes the role as Executive Director with more than 25 years of experience in the areas of coastal restoration, natural resource management, and program administration. He comes to the County from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), where he recently served as Assistant Secretary for Aquatic Resources. Prior to that appointment, Mr. Fleming also served as Maryland’s Coastal Zone Program Director, where he developed the state’s largest water quality financing program solely dedicated to abating non-point sources of pollution and oversaw the investment of more than $850 million in Chesapeake Bay restoration projects.

“This region is at ground zero for our changing climate. We have the opportunity as a community to turn our focus from climate and resilience planning, to implementation and a realization of the benefits of all the foundational work of the City and the County,” said Matthew Fleming, Resilience Authority Executive Director. “I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working with County Executive Pittman, Mayor Buckley, and my Board of Directors to move our region toward a more resilient and equitable future.”

Throughout his career, Fleming has developed strong partnerships between local, state, and federal organizations and has demonstrated an exceptional ability to foster collaboration among groups with very diverse interests. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland and lives in Annapolis, Maryland with his wife and two children.

Fleming will build on the strong foundation set by Nees, turning the Authority’s approach to project identification and implementation.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

