December 22, 2022
Local News

City and County Hold Memorial on Longest Night

Last night, community members joined the Anne Arundel and Annapolis Coalition to End Homelessness, County Executive Steuart Pittman, and City of Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley for the 10th Annual Longest Night Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service at People’s Park in Annapolis.

December 21st marked the longest night of the year and is recognized annually with a memorial for City of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County community members who passed away in the last year after experiencing homelessness. 

The Longest Night Memorial Service included shared memories of those who passed away, messages of hope, music, and a lighted vigil to honor lost neighbors who were homeless in our community over the past year. The interfaith event is organized each year by members of the Anne Arundel and Annapolis Coalition to End Homelessness, a committed group of over 50 Anne Arundel County and City of Annapolis agencies, concerned citizens, nonprofit homeless service providers, nonprofit organizations serving the most vulnerable among us, as well as others with interests and roles in ending homelessness in the County.

“Especially over the winter, local agencies and organizations dedicated to ending homelessness in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County must come together to make sure people who are homeless or experiencing housing insecurity know that help is available, and we have to come through for them,” said Kelly Anderson, co-chair of the Coalition to End Homelessness as well as Director of Sarah’s House, which provides emergency shelter for families experiencing homelessness in Anne Arundel County.  

“This event provides a forum where we can publicly honor the memory of neighbors whose lives were lost after experiencing the struggle of homelessness in our community. It’s also an event where we are prompted to rededicate our efforts to help those living among us who don’t have the assurance of a safe, secure location to call home,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman.

Speakers for the event included members of organizations serving the homeless community in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, members of the faith community, County Executive Steuart Pittman, and Mayor Gavin Buckley. Members of the choir from Broadneck High School also performed.

Members of the Longest Night planning committee include Arundel Community Development Services, Inc, which coordinates the Coalition to End Homelessness, Catholic Charities’ Sarah’s House, Light House Shelter, Arundel House of Hope, Abundant Life Church, Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Benevolence Group, Annapolis EP Church, Blessed in Tech Ministries, Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services and Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

As we prepare for colder temperatures over the holiday weekend, people experiencing homelessness can contact the County’s Community Warmline for temporary assistance or referrals for warming centers.  The Warmline receives calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 410-768-5522.

