Chris’s Charcoal Pit, a beloved staple of that Annapolis community, will rise again!

According to their website, the restaurant was destroyed by a tornado in September of 2021, will reopen in the South River Colony Shopping Center in Edgewater, where a Hong Kong Buffet once was located.

There is no specific opening date just yet!

Welcome back!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print