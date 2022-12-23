Chesapeake Materials Funds 648 Turkeys for Anne Arundel County Food Bank

For the past five years, Chesapeake Materials has been making an annual donation of turkeys, hams, chickens, and holiday fixings to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) to help make the holiday season much brighter for hundreds of families in Anne Arundel County.

When this local business stopped by the food bank in November to donate 78 turkeys, 78 hams, 18 whole chickens, and other holiday fixings, they heard about the increased need in our community and took action again in December. This time they brought in the support of their partners, Fidelity First Financial and CFG Bank, and together they donated $12,050 to purchase turkeys for families in our community.

With their generous support, the AACFB was able to purchase 648 turkeys!

“We just think helping our neighbor is an important cause,” said Sean Shannon, President of Chesapeake Materials. “We believe that when you can help, you should help.”

Without contributions like that of Chesapeake Materials and its partners, it would be extremely hard for the AACFB to meet the increased demand for food during winter. Over 6,000 households requested food baskets from member agencies for the December holidays alone. Each of these 648 turkeys was distributed to an Anne Arundel County household in need this holiday season through the AACFB network of 70+ member agency food pantries.

“We’re thankful for businesses like Chesapeake Materials who help make sure all families can gather around a table and enjoy a holiday meal together,” said Leah Paley, CEO of the AACFB. “It’s only by working together that we can ensure that everyone in Anne Arundel County has access to nutritious food that keeps them healthy this holiday season and beyond.”

As the challenges of the pandemic and high inflation remain for our under-resourced neighbors, if you would like to join Chesapeake Materials in partnering with the AACFB to serve our community and provide critical support in our fight against hunger, please consider giving now: www.aafoodbank.org/donate.

