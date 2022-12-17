Chesapeake Life Center to Offer New Programs for Children in 2023

Chesapeake Life Center’s has revamped its grief support programs for children and teens to better suit the schedules of families.

A Phoenix Rising Workshop for children ages 6 to 18 will allow an opportunity for grieving children and teens to come together to socialize and feel supported in their grief. Groups will be divided by age and grade level based on enrollment. Understanding that grief has no timeline, this quarterly program is open to everyone, no matter when your loss took place. The first of these workshops will feature a visit from Artsy Partsy. Their creative team will guide participants to demonstrate how to utilize art as an imaginative outlet for grief. In the process, they will connect to others who also are navigating the grieving process. No artistic ability or previous experience is required. The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 on the John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena, Maryland. The cost is $25 and includes lunch and materials.

Stepping Stones 6-Week Grief Support Group also is for ages 6 to 18, but focuses on newly bereaved children and teens whose loss occurred within the last 12 months. Groups will be divided by age and grade level based on enrollment. The group will focus on normalizing grief reactions, teaching coping skills and providing opportunities to remember the loved ones that have died. A social space for parents and guardians will be available each week. A six-week commitment is required. Families have the option to attend on the Pasadena campus or our Charles County campus, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland. Both groups will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 to April 26. The groups will not meet April 5.

Attendance restrictions and requirements will be updated using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies prior to each event. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

