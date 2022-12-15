December 15, 2022
Annapolis, US 39 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Menu
LATEST NEWS
2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map! Celebrate the Holidays with Chesley Green and the Green Project Leadership Maryland Graduates Several from Anne Arundel 12 Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Significant Other Daily News Brief | December 15, 2022 Best Spots To Visit In Annapolis
Events

Celebrate the Holidays with Chesley Green and the Green Project

Maryland Hall will welcome a live performance from Dr. Chelsey Green next Friday, December 23, 2022, in the Main Theatre at 7 PM! 

Dr. Chelsey Green and her ensemble, The Green Project, tear down stereotypes of the violin and viola by fusing traditional classical technique with popular favorites and enticing original songs in various genres– including R&B, Pop, Soul, Funk, Jazz, Alternative, Hip Hop, Gospel and more! 

Jackie Coleman, Maryland Hall’s Executive Director, says, “We are excited about our Maryland Hall Presents performances this year, and know for sure that Chelsey Green will warm you up for the holidays!”

Dedicated to Art for All, Maryland Hall is the region’s cultural core, convening and engaging all people in arts and experiences that strengthen the community. Maryland Hall continues to welcome, connect, and enrich all with inspiring arts experiences. 

Chelsey Green and her ensemble, The Green Project, have been honored to perform in many highly regarded venues worldwide. Green’s varied performance resume includes performances at the Late Show with David Letterman, Madison Square Garden, Dauphin County Jazz and Wine Festival, Saint Lucia Jazz Festival, Essence Music Festival, Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival, Lake Arbor Jazz Festival, The Howard Theatre, Blues Alley, The Kennedy Center and more!

After their critically acclaimed second release, The Green Room, Chelsey Green, and her ensemble – The Green Project – celebrate Christmas with their first Holiday single, Sleigh Ride, released in December 2015. Contemporary, festive, and soulful, this original interpretation of a favorite Holiday classic illustrates violin re-identified.

Chelsey Green and The Green Project have released five studio projects independently and performed live shows, jazz festivals, masterclasses, and educational workshops across America and several countries throughout the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Japan, and the Caribbean. 

Tickets are available here!

COMING SOON

Previous Article

Leadership Maryland Graduates Several from Anne Arundel
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

AMM Gift of Membership-1

AMM Gift of Membership-1

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Tru Centered

Tru Centered Chiropractor

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Homestead PLant And Grow

Homestead PLant And Grow

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu