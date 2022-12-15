Celebrate the Holidays with Chesley Green and the Green Project

Maryland Hall will welcome a live performance from Dr. Chelsey Green next Friday, December 23, 2022, in the Main Theatre at 7 PM!

Dr. Chelsey Green and her ensemble, The Green Project, tear down stereotypes of the violin and viola by fusing traditional classical technique with popular favorites and enticing original songs in various genres– including R&B, Pop, Soul, Funk, Jazz, Alternative, Hip Hop, Gospel and more!

Jackie Coleman, Maryland Hall’s Executive Director, says, “We are excited about our Maryland Hall Presents performances this year, and know for sure that Chelsey Green will warm you up for the holidays!”

Dedicated to Art for All, Maryland Hall is the region’s cultural core, convening and engaging all people in arts and experiences that strengthen the community. Maryland Hall continues to welcome, connect, and enrich all with inspiring arts experiences.

Chelsey Green and her ensemble, The Green Project, have been honored to perform in many highly regarded venues worldwide. Green’s varied performance resume includes performances at the Late Show with David Letterman, Madison Square Garden, Dauphin County Jazz and Wine Festival, Saint Lucia Jazz Festival, Essence Music Festival, Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival, Lake Arbor Jazz Festival, The Howard Theatre, Blues Alley, The Kennedy Center and more!

After their critically acclaimed second release, The Green Room, Chelsey Green, and her ensemble – The Green Project – celebrate Christmas with their first Holiday single, Sleigh Ride, released in December 2015. Contemporary, festive, and soulful, this original interpretation of a favorite Holiday classic illustrates violin re-identified.

Chelsey Green and The Green Project have released five studio projects independently and performed live shows, jazz festivals, masterclasses, and educational workshops across America and several countries throughout the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Japan, and the Caribbean.

