Week 15 Sunday Night Football presents a massive game for the NFC East and the NFC playoff picture as the New York Giants travel to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Commanders.

For Maryland bettors who want to add to the excitement, Caesars Sportsbook is allowing new users to pick from one of two possible welcome offers worth up to a potential $1,500 in free bets.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Caesars Maryland promo code for Giants-Commanders Sunday Night Football.

Use Caesars Maryland promo code SHARPBETPICS to get up to $1,500 for Week 15 SNF

Caesars Maryland Promo Code for Giants-Commanders Week 15

With our Caesars Maryland promo code SHARPBETPICS, new users can decide between two promo offers depending on the amount of their first bet.

For wagers between $20 and $100 , new users will receive $100 in free bets, regardless of the outcome of the wager.

, new users will receive $100 in free bets, regardless of the outcome of the wager. For bets over $100 and up to $1,500, new users will receive a free bet credit equal to their wager amount if the bet results in a loss.

If you decide to wager more than $100, your first bet comes with a “safety net” of sorts, as you’ll be able to wager that same amount as a free bet credit if it settles as a loss.

If you do receive a free bet credit, regardless of which promo offer it comes from, here are some key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Free bets are deposited as one credit and cannot be broken up into multiple wagers.

You will have 14 days to use your free bet credit or else it will expire and be removed from your account.

If you win your wager using a free bet, the wager amount is not included in your winnings.

Your wager must settle within 30 days to qualify.

The other important detail to be aware of is you cannot combine this welcome offer with another bonus or Caesars Sportsbook promotion. If the first bet you place is with an odds boost or a profit boost token, it will not qualify for the new user promo.

How to Claim Your Caesars Maryland Sportsbook Promo Offer

New users can follow the steps below to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook MD account and claim their welcome offer.

Click here to visit the Caesars Sportsbook website. Click “Get Started”. Enter Caesars MD promo code SHARPBETPICS and your email. Provide the required identity-verifying information, including things such as your name, address, and date of birth. Make an initial deposit of at least $20. Place your first bet!

More Caesars Sportsbook Promos: Props & Boosted Odds

Caesars has stepped up its game in recent months to offer more ongoing promotions to existing users. Where the sportsbook sets itself apart compared to other online sportsbooks is with its daily boosted odds markets.

Here are some of the available boosted odds for NFL Week 15. Be sure to open the app an hour or so before the Giants-Commanders kickoff for more options for Sunday Night Football.

Miles Sanders over 99.5 rushing yards and A.J. Brown to score a touchdown: boosted to +600

Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and Travis Etienne each have more than 59.5 rushing yards: boosted to +625

Derrick Henry over 124.5 rushing yards and Titans win: boosted to +350

Leonard Fournette over 39.5 rushing yards and Ja’Marr Chase scores a touchdown: boosted to +430

Saquon Barkley over 79.5 rushing yards and scores a touchdown: boosted to +330

There are also odds boosts already available for multiple college football bowl games, and you can find markets for other sports like basketball, NHL, and UFC.

Week 15 Sunday Night Football: Giants vs. Commanders Odds and Betting Trends

Team Spread Moneyline Total Giants +5 (-110) +185 Over 40.5 (-110) Commanders -5 (-110) -225 Under 40.5 (-110)

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders are set to face off for the second time since Week 13, when the two divisional rivals battled to a 20-20 tie.

If the playoffs were to start today, all four NFC East teams would be heading to the postseason. According to the statistical analysis site FiveThirtyEight, a Commanders win would give the team a 93% chance to make the playoffs. Without accounting for any other games in Week 15, a loss would still result in a 43% chance at a postseason run.

Click to Claim up to $1,500 with Caesars Maryland promo code SHARPBETPICS

Here are some betting trends you can consider when placing your first bet with Caesars Sportsbook for Giants-Commanders SNF:

The Giants are 9-4 against the spread (ATS), giving them the second-best cover rate, tied with the Detroit Lions.

Washington is 7-5-1 ATS, giving the Commanders the 10th-best cover percentage.

When it comes to divisional matchups, the Giants are 2-2 while the Commanders are 1-3.

Washington is tied for the sixth-lowest over percentage, as its point total record is 4-8-1 in favor of overs.

Giants games have also leaned to the under, as their over record is 5-7-1.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

