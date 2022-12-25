The holiday season is upon us and Caesars Sportsbook is offering Maryland bettors a choice of gifts to choose from.

New users can sign up with Caesars Maryland promo code SHARPBETPICS to claim an amazing offer. Just in time for NFL betting on Christmas Day, you can get up to $1,500 on Caesars.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Caesars Maryland promotions and how to claim the one you want.

Click here to get up to $1,500 on Caesars Sportsbook

How the Caesars Maryland Promo Code Works for NFL Betting This Christmas

All new users who sign up with our exclusive Caesars Maryland promo code SHARPBETPICS will receive one of two great welcome bonuses. After signing up (with our link or promo code), the promotion will be applied to your account automatically.

You just need to deposit at least $20 and will then receive one of two separate new customer bonus offers. Which one you receive will depend on how much you decide to bet with your first wager at Caesars.

First wager of $20 to $100: Receive a $100 free bet regardless of the outcome of your wager.

Receive a regardless of the outcome of your wager. First wager over $100: If your first bet is a winner, you get to keep the regular winnings (like a normal bet). If the first bet you place results in a loss, Caesars MD will match the value of your wager with a free bet credit (maximum value of $1,500).

Whether you receive the $100 free bet or a higher amount, there are some important things to know about free bet credits:

Your free bet must be used in full and can’t be split across more than one wager.

Free bet credits will expire after 14 days and are removed from your account if not used in time.

If you win a wager using your Caesars credit, the bet amount isn’t included as part of your winnings. Let’s say you used your $100 free bet on the Baltimore Ravens to cover the spread at -110 odds and it wins. Normally, this would result in a total payout of $190.91 ($100 bet + $90.91 in profit). When using a free bet, though, you would only receive the winnings, or $90.91.



NFL Christmas Day Games & Betting Options

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

When the NFL scheduled these games, there were much higher hopes for the matchups than now. It’s Week 16 of the NFL season and things haven’t worked out as expected for most of these teams. Miami is the only side with a winning record and the Broncos, Rams, and Cardinals have already been eliminated from playoff contention. The Buccaneers enter this week leading the NFC South, but the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons are all sitting just one game back.

Here are some betting trends to note as you look for wagering options available during Week 16 NFL Christmas Day games.

Tampa Bay has the worst record against the spread (ATS) at 3-10-1.

The Rams aren’t far behind, as their 4-8-2 cover percentage is third-worst in the NFL.

Miami is tied for the fifth-best home record ATS at 4-2.

Arizona has the fifth-highest Over percentage at 58.3%, but the Cardinals will be starting third-string quarterback Trace McSorley in this game.

Denver has the highest Under percentage at 78.6%, with 11 of their 14 games failing to go over the point total.

Tampa Bay is tied for the second-highest Under percentage at 71.4% (10-4).

More Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Offers

After you claim the Caesars welcome offer of your choice, there are more bonuses and promotions for existing users to take advantage of.

Here are two examples of ongoing promotions that can be found on the Caesars mobile app.

College Basketball Parlay Token – Place a parlay with four or more legs on college basketball and Caesars will give you a 33% parlay boost token (if your parlay hits).

– Place a parlay with four or more legs on college basketball and Caesars will give you a 33% parlay boost token (if your parlay hits). Odds Boosts – Caesars sets itself apart from the other top Maryland online sportsbooks with its selection of boosted odds. You can find several boosted betting markets across multiple sports daily.

Caesars Maryland will no doubt have special promos ready for all of the Christmas Day action. There will be five NBA games played in addition to the three NFL games.

Click here to get up to $1,500 on Caesars Maryland OR $100 in Free Bets

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

