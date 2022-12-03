BWI Dedicates Art Program to First Lady, Yumi Hogan

The art program at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was officially dedicated to Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan during a ceremony last week. First Lady Hogan joined the celebration, which included Maryland transportation officials and art advocates.

“With millions of travelers each year from across the country and across the globe, we are so proud to showcase Maryland’s creativity throughout BWI Thurgood Marshall,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Today’s dedication is reflective of the hard work and dedication the First Lady has placed in promoting the artistic talents of Maryland residents and sharing her love of art. Her support for the arts community will be seen and felt by all Marylanders and visitors as they pass through the busiest airport in the National Capital Region.”

BWI Marshall Airport includes several exhibition spaces that feature cultural and artistic assets of Maryland. Mrs. Hogan serves as the chair of the airport’s art committee that coordinates art displays throughout the airport. The ceremony this afternoon was held in a large art gallery space near the BWI Marshall Airport International Terminal.

“Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan’s vision and leadership have helped advance our art program,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “She has championed our commitment to art, which is an important part of our focus on customer service.”

“We celebrate and acknowledge the First Lady for her work to enhance the airport experience and encourage a love of art for all Marylanders,” said Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “First Lady Yumi Hogan recognizes the value of including art in public facilities, including here at BWI Marshall.”

Mrs. Hogan is an accomplished artist and adjunct professor at the Maryland Institute College of Art. Her artwork, created on traditional Hanji paper with Sumi ink with mixed media, has been featured in exhibitions and museums throughout the country and around the world. Mrs. Hogan has made it a top priority to share her love of art and to spread the healing power of the arts with Marylanders of all ages. She has judged numerous art exhibitions and proudly supports museums and local art councils across the state.

“Thank you for this incredible honor,” said First Lady Hogan. “We are proud to feature and support Maryland artists in these galleries. We want the millions of passengers that travel through this airport each year to experience the spirit and culture of our artists and our state.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS