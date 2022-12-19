December 19, 2022
Budweiser’s Who’s Your Hero? Promotion Returns for Ninth Year In Advance of Military Bowl

The Military Bowl Foundation and Katcef Brothers, Inc., have annonced that the popular Who’s Your Hero? campaign will run from Veterans Day until the 2022 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO.

The promotion, which invites the public to share stories about the everyday heroes in their lives, kicks off on Friday, November 11 with a special happy hour at Heroes Pub from 5 to 7 p.m.

Heroes can also be nominated online at militarybowl.org/budheroes.

“The Who’s Your Hero? promotion annually provides so many inspirational stories,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We are excited to honor these men and women and recognize them at the Military Bowl.”

Five Heroes and the person nominating them will be selected to receive a VIP Military Bowl package, including participation in the Military Bowl Parade, pregame hospitality, game tickets, in-game recognition, and postgame field passes.

“Every year, we are completely overwhelmed by the responses we receive as part of our Budweiser Who’s Your Hero? program and every one of them represent something great about our community,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers, Inc. “It has become a true highlight of our longstanding support of the Military Bowl.”

This year’s Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, will be held on Wednesday, December 28, kicking off at 2 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now. The game once again will match teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

