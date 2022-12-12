Bonus Podcast: Snowy Winter? DCMDVA Weather Says We’re Due.

So, are we in for a cold and snowy winter? George Young from DCMDVA Weather says we are due. But how high is the confidence level?

George has been forecasting for the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief for more than five years and only had one real miss–a fantastic record!

So, today, we sit down with him at Pour Dog House (I had the Pasadena Non-Cheeseteak which was amazing) to find out the scoop about what is in store for us over the next 12 to 16 weeks!

Have a listen!

