Board of Education to Hold Public Workshop on Redistricting

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County will hold a public workshop next month to learn more from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell and staff about the school system’s work on comprehensive redistricting of schools to most efficiently utilize available space in buildings.

The workshop will held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, in the Board Room of the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis. It is open to the public, but no public questions or testimony will be taken.

The workshop will cover the process to be utilized in redistricting. No specific redistricting proposals will be discussed.

AACPS will embark on a process later this school year to change school boundaries in the northern part of the county as part of a plan to develop attendance zones for the new Old Mill High School West and West County Elementary School, both of which will open in the 2024-2025 school year. A process to change school boundaries in the remaining portion of the county will begin after the northern process has concluded and those changes are implemented.

The workshop will be broadcast live on AACPS-TV, which can be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon. High-definition broadcasts can be seen on Channel 996 on Comcast, Channel 496 on Broadstripe, and Channel 1961 on Verizon. It will also be streamed live on AACPS’ YouTube channel.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

