Black Tie & Diamonds Scheduled for March 4th

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced that the annual Black Tie and Diamonds fundraiser will be taking place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Graduate Annapolis Hotel on West Street from 6 – 11 p.m. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Annapolis Police Foundation.

“We are looking forward to once again hosting the annual Black Tie and Diamonds Gala, one of the premier fundraising events in the city of Annapolis”, said Robert Dews, president of the Rotary Club of Annapolis. “I cannot think of a more deserving organization than our beneficiary this year, the Annapolis Police Foundation. We are ecstatic to support the relentless efforts of our police department in their community outreach and in keeping the citizens of Annapolis safe”.

Each year a single organization is selected to receive proceeds from the fundraiser to make a significant contribution towards its mission. The mission of the Annapolis Police Foundation is to assist the community of Annapolis by raising charitable funds to support the Annapolis Police Department in increasing the capacity of police programs and community outreach activities. To learn more, visit www.annapolispolicefoundation.org

Attendees of Black Tie and Diamonds will enjoy Surf & Turf dinner, an open bar, music and dancing, live and silent auctions, and a raffle. Individual tickets can be purchased for $170, tables of eight for $1360, and tables of ten for $1,700 by visiting www.annapolisrotary.org/btd-2023-order-page . For more information, please contact Sue Weber at [email protected]

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

