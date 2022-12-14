December 14, 2022
Annapolis, US 41 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Menu
LATEST NEWS
2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map! A Re-Cap of Annapolis Holiday Events! County Firefighters Hold Coat Drive Annapolis Police Make Arrest in Recent Shots Fired Call Chris’s Charcoal Pit to Re-Open in Edgewater Black Tie & Diamonds Scheduled for March 4th
Events

Black Tie & Diamonds Scheduled for March 4th

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced that the annual Black Tie and Diamonds fundraiser will be taking place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Graduate Annapolis Hotel on West Street from 6 – 11 p.m.  The proceeds from the event will benefit the Annapolis Police Foundation.

“We are looking forward to once again hosting the annual Black Tie and Diamonds Gala, one of the premier fundraising events in the city of Annapolis”, said Robert Dews, president of the Rotary Club of Annapolis. “I cannot think of a more deserving organization than our beneficiary this year, the Annapolis Police Foundation.  We are ecstatic to support the relentless efforts of our police department in their community outreach and in keeping the citizens of Annapolis safe”.

Each year a single organization is selected to receive proceeds from the fundraiser to make a significant contribution towards its mission. The mission of the Annapolis Police Foundation is to assist the community of Annapolis by raising charitable funds to support the Annapolis Police Department in increasing the capacity of police programs and community outreach activities.  To learn more, visit www.annapolispolicefoundation.org

Attendees of Black Tie and Diamonds will enjoy Surf & Turf dinner, an open bar, music and dancing, live and silent auctions, and a raffle.  Individual tickets can be purchased for $170, tables of eight for $1360, and tables of ten for $1,700 by visiting www.annapolisrotary.org/btd-2023-order-page .  For more information, please contact Sue Weber at [email protected]

Previous Article

Draftkings Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for France vs. Morocco

 Next Article

Chris’s Charcoal Pit to Re-Open in Edgewater
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

AMM Gift of Membership-1

AMM Gift of Membership-1

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Tru Centered

Tru Centered Chiropractor

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Homestead PLant And Grow

Homestead PLant And Grow

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu