Billy Price, Macy Gray are Coming Back to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Billy Price Band

Friday, January 20

8pm | $28.50

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute

Wednesday, January 25

8pm | $25

Macy Gray

Wednesday, February 8

8pm | $65

Naptown Brass Band

Friday, February 17

8pm | $25

Big Head Todd & The Monsters (2nd Show Added)

Sunday, February 19

4pm | $75

*All Ages Matinee

Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories

Tuesday, March 28

7:30pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/03 Deanna Bogart Band (All Ages Matinee)

12/03 Dar Williams w. Jesse Terry

12/03 Rams Head Presents Chris Isaak at Maryland Hall

12/04 Rams Head Presents Debbie Gibson’s Winterlicious – An Evening of Holiday and Hits at Maryland Hall

12/04 Eric Lindell & Anson Funderburgh

12/06 Christmas With The Celts

12/07 William Clark Green w. Jonathan Terrell

12/08 Peter Mayer: Stars & Promises Christmas Tour 2022

12/09-12/11 Carbon Leaf

12/11 Pam Tillis: “Belles & Bows” Country Hits & Christmas Favorites

12/12 + 13 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas

12/15 Lez Zeppelin

12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/17 A Very Merry Drag Brunch

12/17 Comedian Pete Correale

12/18 SQRRL! (All Ages Matinee)

12/18 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

12/21 Jonathan Butler’s “Oh Holy Night” Christmas feat. Grace Kelly

12/22 + 23 Pressing Strings & Friends

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. DevoN Nickoles

12/28 “Jokes & Jazz” starring Tommy Davidson & Marcus Mitchell

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB