Billy Price, Macy Gray are Coming Back to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Billy Price Band
Friday, January 20
8pm | $28.50
Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute
Wednesday, January 25
8pm | $25
Macy Gray
Wednesday, February 8
8pm | $65
Naptown Brass Band
Friday, February 17
8pm | $25
Big Head Todd & The Monsters (2nd Show Added)
Sunday, February 19
4pm | $75
*All Ages Matinee
Marcia Ball & Tinsley Ellis: Acoustic Songs & Stories
Tuesday, March 28
7:30pm | $39.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/03 Deanna Bogart Band (All Ages Matinee)
12/03 Dar Williams w. Jesse Terry
12/03 Rams Head Presents Chris Isaak at Maryland Hall
12/04 Rams Head Presents Debbie Gibson’s Winterlicious – An Evening of Holiday and Hits at Maryland Hall
12/04 Eric Lindell & Anson Funderburgh
12/06 Christmas With The Celts
12/07 William Clark Green w. Jonathan Terrell
12/08 Peter Mayer: Stars & Promises Christmas Tour 2022
12/09-12/11 Carbon Leaf
12/11 Pam Tillis: “Belles & Bows” Country Hits & Christmas Favorites
12/12 + 13 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas
12/15 Lez Zeppelin
12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/17 A Very Merry Drag Brunch
12/17 Comedian Pete Correale
12/18 SQRRL! (All Ages Matinee)
12/18 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
12/21 Jonathan Butler’s “Oh Holy Night” Christmas feat. Grace Kelly
12/22 + 23 Pressing Strings & Friends
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. DevoN Nickoles
12/28 “Jokes & Jazz” starring Tommy Davidson & Marcus Mitchell
12/30 The Seldom Scene
12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB