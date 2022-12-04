BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code: $1,000 Offer for Ravens vs. Broncos

Online sports betting is now legal in Maryland and major sportsbooks like BetMGM are getting a head start on the competition with various promotions.

New users located in the Old Line State can sign up for the top-rated sports betting app to take advantage of a fantastic welcome offer. It’s a perfect time to join the action ahead of a highly-anticipated Broncos vs. Ravens game in NFL Week 13.

Use BetMGM Maryland bonus code SHARP to receive $1,000 in first bet insurance today.

Get First Bet Insurance With BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code ‘SHARP’

What does this first bet insurance mean for you? Well, BetMGM will help you hedge your first bet. If your initial wager results in a loss, the sportsbook will match your wager amount, as a free bet credit, up to a maximum value of $1,000.

If you’re looking to get started with online sports betting in Maryland, here’s everything you need to know about accessing BetMGM Maryland’s offer with bonus code SHARP.

How to Claim BetMGM Maryland’s Welcome Offer

New BetMGM MD Sportsbook users can register for an account and claim their $1,000 first bet insurance by following these steps:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook Click “Register” and provide the required personal information, such as your name, address, and date of birth. Enter BetMGM Maryland bonus code SHARP when prompted. Make an initial deposit of at least $10. Download the BetMGM mobile app, available for both Android and iOS devices. Make your first bet (up to $1,000).

If you claimed the BetMGM MD early registration bonus by using our link or promo code (SHARP), you’ll only have to make the minimum $10 deposit. However, it’s best to bet as much as you can afford to risk in order to take advantage of the full value of this welcome offer.

Ensure the first bet you place is a “real-money” wager with funds you deposited. You can’t use a “free bet” to unlock the first bet insurance.

Understanding BetMGM MD Free Bet Credits

If your first bet loses and you receive a BetMGM free bet, here are the essential terms and conditions to note:

Free bets must be used within seven days.

Free bet credits can only be used once and cannot be split across multiple wagers.

If your initial wager is for more than $50, you will receive five credits split into equal 20% increments. Any bet for $49 or less will be deposited as one free bet.

The third bullet listed above is exclusive to BetMGM. Other online sportsbooks have a similar first bet welcome offer but don’t split the credits based on the wager amount.

Betting on Ravens vs. Broncos at BetMGM Maryland

Once you’re signed up with the BetMGM Maryland bonus code SHARP, consider the following betting lines below for your first bet on the platform.

Ravens vs. Broncos Point Spread (Ravens -8)

The spread is a pretty safe bet against a traveling Broncos team that’s coming off one of Russell Wilson’s worst performances of the season. Denver dropped a 23-10 decision to the Carolina Panthers last week in another lackluster performance for the struggling quarterback.

Although the Broncos have a good defense, they struggle to stop the run and this is a strength of the Ravens’ offense. Baltimore should be able to cover thanks to its ground game and Denver’s lack of offensive firepower.

Bet on Ravens vs. Broncos Odds with BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code SHARP

Ravens vs. Broncos Total (Over 38.5)

The Ravens are averaging more than 23 points per game and are capable of an explosion on any given Sunday. The Broncos, on the other hand, are the league’s lowest-scoring team, averaging just 14.3 points per contest. Their most recent loss this past Sunday was the ninth time this season that they’ve scored 16 or fewer points. They’ve scored 10 or fewer points four times this year.

Something to keep in mind, however, is that the Ravens’ defense is among the worst at stopping opposing teams’ passing attacks. Last week, Trevor Lawrence threw for a season-high 321 yards against the Ravens. If Wilson can recreate some of this success after watching game film, he may get his team over the 20-point hump, which would easily put this game above the 38.5 betting line.

You can also place bets on the Ravens’ future odds in combination with game odds.

More Maryland Sportsbook Bonus Offers

