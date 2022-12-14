Annapolis is a beautiful city filled with plenty of attractions and activities. From its historic sites to its vibrant waterfront district, there is something for everyone in Annapolis.

The following are some of the best spots to visit in Annapolis.

West End Sports Bar & Grill

West End is a sports bar restaurant operated and owned locally. Because of its culture of exceptional hospitality, West End is a favorite among locals and visitors from all over. Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere free of corporate formalities and sometimes robotic service routines. Several employees and managers have been with the company for over 20 years.

Aside from enjoying the cuisine, the bar’s atmosphere allows you to engage in other activities, like watching your favorite NFL, MLB, NHL, or NBA team on one of their dozens of televisions. Or, if you are the wagering type, check out the trusted sports markets at in2bet.com.cy

U.S. Naval Academy

The United States Naval Academy is one of the most prestigious institutions in the world. Founded in 1845, this educational institution offers a rigorous curriculum and produces some of the finest citizens to serve our nation. Located on stunning grounds overlooking Severn River, it’s worth visiting the academy to take in the beauty of its various buildings and breathtaking views of the river and Annapolis Harbor.

Maryland State House

The Maryland State House is the oldest state capitol still in use for its original purpose: it was built in 1779 and remains the meeting place for both chambers of the General Assembly, making it one of the country’s most enduring symbols of democracy. A visit to this site will allow you to learn about Maryland’s history and government and explore its gorgeous colonial architecture.

Hammond-Harwood House

The Hammond-Harwood House, built in 1774 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, offers visitors a glimpse into 18th-century architecture and lifestyle. The house is significant for its high-quality colonial craftsmanship and design, which can be seen during interior tours. In addition to visiting the historic house, visitors can also explore the surrounding gardens.

St. Anne’s Episcopal Church

St. Anne’s Episcopal Church is a beautiful example of colonial-era architecture, with its distinct steeple and Georgian Style structure. It has been an integral part of Annapolis since it was built in 1692. It continues to serve as a place of worship, offering visitors the opportunity to explore its rich history and admire its serene beauty.

Cruising the Bay

Choose your vessel with so many options! After all, Annapolis is known as America’s Sailing Capital. There are numerous narrated cruises available on various types of boats. Some will even teach you how to sail. Among the popular boating, options are the Skipjack Cruise at the Annapolis Maritime Museum, the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse Cruise, and the Schooner Woodwind Cruise.

Conclusion

Annapolis is a beautiful city with plenty to see and do. This list of the best spots in Annapolis has given you some ideas for places to check out during your next visit. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax, get active, or enjoy the scenery, Annapolis has something for everyone.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

