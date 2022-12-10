Best Maryland Sportsbook Promos for Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 14

While the 2022 Week 14 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers may not carry the same weight as years past, there’s plenty of betting action to get in on to keep it exciting.

Below you’ll find three fantastic new user offers for the best Maryland sportsbook promos for the Ravens at Steelers Week 14 game.

Best Maryland Sportsbook Promos for Ravens-Steelers

With Maryland online sports betting off to a hot start, it’s a great time to take advantage of the promos and bonuses being offered. There’s no limit to the number of sportsbooks you can sign up for in Maryland, so these promo codes are a smart way to try out each platform to see which are your favorites.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Free Bets Instantly

If you haven’t signed up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account yet, this promo offer is too good to pass up. Claiming this offer is incredibly simple as well, as no promo code is required. Just follow these steps:

Visit the DraftKings Sportsbook website using our DraftKings MD promo link . Click “Sign Me Up”. Create an account and provide the required identity-verifying information. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place a $5 bet on any of the Ravens-Steelers markets. Receive $200 in free bets instantly!

When you receive the free bets using our DraftKings link, they will be deposited as eight $25 bets. Keep in mind these free bet credits will expire and be removed from your account in seven days if not used.

Bet $5, Get $200 in Free Bets with our FanDuel Maryland Promo Code

The FanDuel Maryland new user offer is nearly identical to the DraftKings offer laid out above other than a few minor details. There is no promo code required to qualify for this bonus, and you can simply click our FanDuel promo code link to claim.

The key difference between the DraftKings and FanDuel Maryland promo offers is that you’ll receive your $200 in free bets on FanDuel only after your wager settles.

Additionally, you can use your free bets in the amounts of your choosing with FanDuel. You will get the $200 in free bets as one lump sum, and then you can choose the amount you’d like to use from your bet slip.

These credits expire as well, except FanDuel gives users 14 days to use their free bets versus seven at DraftKings.

Use BetRivers Maryland Promo Code SHARPRIV for a Second Chance Bet up to $500

New users who sign up with our BetRivers Maryland promo code SHARPRIV can get a second-chance bet worth up to $500.

If the first bet you place on the Week 14 Ravens vs. Steelers game results in a loss, BetRivers will match your wager as a free bet up to $500.

This applies only to the very first bet you place at BetRivers MD, so be sure to choose your bet and wager amount wisely!

No matter which of the above sportsbooks you’re using, any wagers won using a free bet credit will not include the bet amount in your winnings. This is standard across all legal Maryland sportsbooks.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Week 14 Odds & Betting Trends

Team Spread Moneyline Total Ravens +2.5 (-110) +120 Over 36.5 (-110) Steelers -2.5 (-110) -140 Under 36.5 (-110)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens fans are hoping to avoid a repeat of the 2021-2022 season as a Lamar Jackson injury, among others, derailed their season late in the year. After an 8-4 start last year, the Ravens would go on to lose five straight and miss the playoffs.

Sportsbooks aren’t necessarily optimistic about Baltimore’s chances in this game, as the lookahead line for this matchup had the Ravens as 4.5-point road favorites on Nov. 29.

Fast forward to Dec. 8 and the Ravens are now 2.5-point underdogs.

The total has also steadily dropped from the early lookahead line, from 41 to 36.5.

Here are some betting trends for the Ravens and Steelers you can consider when placing your bets this weekend:

The Ravens are 4-7-1 against the spread (ATS) in 2022.

Pittsburgh, despite having a worse record, are 6-5-1 ATS.

In 12 games, the point total has hit the over in just 33.3% of Baltimore’s games (4-8).

Steelers’ games also favor the under, with only 5 of 12 games (41.7%) games going over the total.

In the last 10 games in which the Ravens were road underdogs at Pittsburgh, the Ravens are 3-7 overall but 7-2-1 ATS.

The over is 5-4-1 in the same games.

When looking specifically at the games Tyler Huntley started last year, the Ravens were 3-1 against the spread. The three games Huntley lost at the helm against the Packers, Rams, and Steelers were by a combined 5 points. Huntley also played the majority of the Week 14 game against the Browns after Jackson left after 10 snaps. The Ravens covered the spread in that game as well, and lost by just two points.

More MD Sportsbook Bonuses Available Now

