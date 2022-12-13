Best Maryland Sportsbook Promos for Argentina vs. Croatia Betting

After kicking off with 32 countries, the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is down to the final four sides and just four matchups remain.

Bettors can get in on the semifinal action with a selection of fantastic sportsbook bonuses from the best online sports betting apps. We break down the top six Maryland sportsbook promos for Argentina vs. Croatia betting. It’s the first World Cup semifinal match scheduled for Tuesday, December 13.

Croatia vs. Argentina: Maryland Sportsbook Promos

There are two main types of promotions available for the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia. They include free bets and second-chance bets. Below are the best MD sportsbook promos with offer details and promo codes.

Maryland Sportsbook Bonus Offer Promo Code 🦀 DraftKings Maryland 🏆 Bet $5, Get $200 in Free Bets Instantly 🎯 Click to sign up - no promo code needed 🦀 Caesars Maryland 🏆 Up To $1,500 Back at Caesars or $100 in Free Bets 🎯 Use Caesars MD Promo Code SHARPBETPICS 🦀 BetMGM Maryland 🏆 $1,000 First Bet Insurance 🎯 Use BetMGM MD Promo Code SHARP 🦀 FanDuel Maryland 🏆 Bet $5, Get $200 in Free Bets 🎯 Click to sign up - no promo code needed 🦀 PointsBet Maryland 🏆 Get 2 Free Bets up to $2,000 🎯 Use PointsBet MD Promo Code BESTOFFER 🦀 BetRivers Maryland 🏆 Second Chance Bet Up to $500 🎯 Use BetRivers MD Promo Code SHARPRIV

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly

As a leader in the sports betting industry, DraftKings has an enticing, easy-to-obtain promo offer for new users.

Sign up using our exclusive DraftKings promo code link, place a $5 bet, and receive $200 in free bets immediately. DraftKings will credit your account with eight $25 free bets, regardless of the outcome of your wager.

Use Caesars Maryland Promo Code ‘SHARPBETPICS’ for up to $1,500 in Free Bets

There are two different first-bet welcome offers available for new Caesars Sportsbook users to choose from — depending on the amount you feel comfortable wagering.

Wagers between $20 and $100 : All users will receive a $100 free bet, regardless of the outcome of the bet.

Wagers between $101 and $1,500: If the first bet you place results in a loss, Caesars will match your wager amount with a free bet (maximum value of $1,500).

While the larger Caesars MD bonus does require a higher initial wager than other online sportsbooks, having the flexibility to choose the promo that is best for you makes it one of the best Maryland sportsbook bonuses.

BetMGM MD Promo Code ‘SHARP’ Gets You $1,000 in First Bet Insurance + $50 Free

New users who sign up with our exclusive BetMGM Maryland promo code SHARP can claim up to $1,000 in first bet insurance, plus $50 free after your first bet. If the first wager you place with BetMGM results in a loss, you will receive a free bet credit equal to your wager, up to $1,000.

Bet $5 and Get $200 in Free Bets with FanDuel Maryland Promo Code

The FanDuel MD new user offer is very similar to the bonus from its rival DraftKings.

The main difference with FanDuel is that you will have to wait until your bet settles for the free bets to be deposited into your account. Although these aren’t delivered instantly, FanDuel offers more flexibility when betting with the credits.

Users will have 14 days to use the $200 in free bets, and you can wager as much or as little as you’d like across as many wagers as you want. All you have to do is manually select the free bet credit in your wager slip when placing a bet.

Click here to get $200 in free bets from FanDuel Maryland Sportsbook

Use PointsBet Maryland Promo Code ‘BESTOFFER’ for 2 Free Bets Worth up to $2,000

Two second-chance bets are up for grabs for Argentia vs. Croatia with our PointsBet Maryland promo code BESTOFFER. Click the link or enter code BESTOFFER at sign-up to claim the following:

Fixed-odds wager worth up to $500

Pointsbetting wager worth up to $1,500

If either of your first bets above results in a loss, PointsBet will match your wager with a free bet credit.

Points betting is a type of wager that is exclusive to PointsBet. In short, the outcome of your wager is dependent upon the margin of victory of your bet. Points betting is most popular in major US sports like NFL and NBA.

Get a Second-Chance Bet of up to $500 with BetRivers MD Promo Code ‘SHARPRIV’

Similar to the other second-chance bet offers laid out above, BetRivers will match your first bet wager amount as a free bet if it loses.

Although the value is lower than Caesars and BetMGM, those are really only helpful if you have the financial ability to lay down a big wager.

Claim your second-chance bet for Argentina vs. Croatia with BetRivers Maryland promo code SHARPRIV

Argentina vs. Croatia World Cup Semifinal Odds

As of Dec. 12, here are the regular time moneyline odds for the World Cup semifinal match between Croatia and Argentina from the six sportsbooks mentioned above.

DraftKings Caesars BetMGM FanDuel PointsBet BetRivers Argentina -115 -128 -115 -120 -115 -115 Croatia +370 +375 +340 +390 +375 +400 Draw +245 +245 +240 +220 +220 +230

The above odds table shows why it’s important to sign up for multiple sportsbooks. Although there aren’t massive differences between any of the operators in this example, these small differences can add up over time.

For example, a $25 Argentina moneyline wager at BetMGM (with -115 odds) would result in a potential total payout of $46.75. The same wager with Caesars (at -128 odds) comes out to a potential payout of $44.53.

It’s always in your best interest to do some line shopping when placing a bet so you land the most competitive odds available and the largest potential profit.

