Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits (KI) Raising Funds for KIVFC With Bourbon & Whiskey Auction

Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits Kent Island is helping to celebrate 75 years of firefighting history and show their appreciation for the incredible team at the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department (KIVFD) with the First Annual Pappy Van Winkle Whiskey Auction!

Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits (Kent Island Location) is auctioning off its entire allotment of these rare and highly acclaimed whiskeys & bourbons. They will be adding in a few other delicious and ‘not so easy to get your hands on’ delights that will excite the casual whiskey & bourbon lovers, the aficionados, and the collectors.

The entire amount of every winning bid goes directly to the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department.

Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits Owner, David Marberger, commented, “I grew up here on the shore and know firsthand the importance of a volunteer fire department. We are blessed with the best, and we are honored to partner with the KIVFD and give back for all they do.”

The rules for the silent auction are simple: You can bid on one, some, or all of the bottles, and you are welcome to bid as often as you like. In addition to the Pappy Van Winkle, they will include Blanton’s Single Barrel, Colonel EH Taylor Kentucky Bourbon, Eagle Rare Kentucky Bourbon, Elijah Craig, Elmer Lee, Henry McKenna, Sazerac and Weller.

Bidding is now open, and the auction will close at 9 pm (EST) on December 25th. Winning bidders must visit Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits Kent Island at the Thompson Creek Shopping Center to finalize the sale and pick-up.

Please note that Maryland law prevents shipping alcohol. The winner or their over-21 designee must pick the bottle(s) up in person whenever it is convenient. Once purchased, Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits will hold the bottles for as long as necessary until pick-up can be arranged. Bids must be in whole dollar amounts, and they reserve the right to request a deposit to guarantee a bid.

