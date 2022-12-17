Baltimore Ravens playoff odds & Super Bowl history.

Despite a handful of setbacks — quarterback Lamar Jackson’s sprained PCL chief among them — the Baltimore Ravens are still on track for a postseason run.

The Ravens (9-4) sit atop the AFC North while sharing the same record as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens hold the tiebreaker and are well-positioned for playoff success this season despite missing their superstar pivot. The Browns and Steelers (both 5-8) are trailing in the division. Even without Jackson, the Ravens look likely to secure a spot in the playoffs.

With the end of the regular season fast approaching, we break down the Ravens’ playoff odds and Super Bowl history. Can the Ravens continue finding success on the ground and return to Super Bowl supremacy?

These odds are current at the time of writing and subject to change. We’re pulling from three sportsbooks: DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM.

Baltimore Ravens Odds: Latest Futures

Baltimore Ravens Odds DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM To Win The AFC North -145 -135 No Odds To Win The AFC +1000 +950 +1100 To Win The Super Bowl +2200 +2000 +2000

Right now, the Cincinnati Bengals are the only team standing in Baltimore’s way with regard to the AFC North division. DraftKings and FanDuel both list reasonable odds for that outcome, while BetMGM notably isn’t offering that market.

In other words, most sportsbooks in Maryland and beyond seem confident the Ravens have a shot at the division. The Bengals could pull it out, so exercise caution if you’re making such a bet.

The Ravens’ odds to win the AFC paint a starker picture for Baltimore. They’re in tough against some of the league’s best. The conference is packed with elite teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and aforementioned Bengals — who are coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Rams. The AFC is packed with good teams and the Ravens are in somewhat of a “best of the B teams” scenario.

The Ravens’ Super Bowl odds are much the same. The Ravens will have to come out on top against the AFC’s best to earn a spot playing against the NFC winner, which at this point looks likely to be the Eagles, 49ers, or Cowboys, barring major upsets.

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl History

The Baltimore Ravens have a perfect 2-0 Super Bowl record. In 2001, they handily defeated the Giants 34-7 in Super Bowl XXXV. Twelve years later — in the Ravens’ most recent Super Bowl appearance — Baltimore edged the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in 2013’s Super Bowl XLVII.

The Ravens’ second Super Bowl appearance was notorious for the mid-game blackout, which delayed play, even prompting a Saturday Night Live sketch poking fun at announcers who suddenly had to fill extra minutes of dead air with game talk.

Once the blackout was resolved, Joe Flacco (now a member of the New York Jets) and the Ravens trudged to a three-point win.

Two appearances and two wins is obviously a great record, but it’s made all the more impressive considering the Ravens were formed in 1996. They’re the NFL’s second-newest franchise after the Houston Texans (formed in 2002).

Now, the Ravens look to nab a third Super Bowl win, provided they can overcome some top-tier NFL teams and get Lamar Jackson back on the field.

