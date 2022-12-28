December 28, 2022
Annapolis, US 47 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map! A Flash Sale on Music? The ASO Has You Covered! Anne Arundel County Schools Announce High School Graduation Dates Daily News Brief | December 28, 2022 How Much Kratom Is Found In A Capsule? In The Vane of 2023 Subscription Packages Now Available
Events

Anne Arundel County Schools Announce High School Graduation Dates

Graduating seniors at 13 county high schools – including the inaugural graduating class at Crofton High School – are scheduled to receive their diplomas at the Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills this spring, with ceremonies at six other schools scheduled at other venues.

The ceremonies at Live! are part of a partnership between Anne Arundel County Schools and Live!, which provides the 4,000-seat venue free of charge. This year’s ceremonies at Live! will be held from June 5 through 9.

Members of the Class of North County High School’s graduating seniors will be the first class to walk across the Live! stage, with that school’s ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 5.  Southern High School will cap things off with a 1:30 p.m. ceremony on Friday, June 9.

The schedule of graduations at the Live! Event Center is as follows:

  • Monday, June 5
    • North County High School, 9 a.m.
    • Severna Park High School, 1:30 p.m.
    • Crofton High School, 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday, June 6
    • Arundel High School, 9 a.m.
    • Chesapeake High School, 1:30 p.m.
    • Broadneck High School, 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 7
    • Glen Burnie High School, 9 a.m.
    • Annapolis High School, 1:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, June 8
    • Meade High School, 9 a.m.
    • Northeast High School, 1:30 p.m.
    • South River High School, 6 p.m.
  • Friday, June 9
    • Old Mill High School, 9 a.m.
    • Southern High School, 1:30 p.m.

Ceremonies for several other schools will be held at locations around the county according to the following schedule:

  • Tuesday, May 30
    • Virtual Academy, 6 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium
  • Wednesday, May 31
    • Chesapeake Science Point, 6 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium
  • Thursday, June 1
    • Phoenix Academy, 10 a.m. at the school
    • Evening High School, 7 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium
  • Monday June 12
    • Central Special, 9 a.m. at the school
    • Ruth Parker Eason, 3 p.m. at the school

Source :
AACPS
Previous Article

Daily News Brief | December 28, 2022

 Next Article

A Flash Sale on Music? The ASO Has You Covered!
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu