Annapolis Symphony Academy to Perform Free Concert with ASO on December 11th

The Annapolis Symphony Academy’s Lyra Ensembles and Aries String Orchestra will perform a concert alongside Annapolis Symphony Orchestra musicians in a performance at Temple Beth Shalom on Sunday, December 11th, at 4:00 PM. The performance is free, and no tickets are required. More information about the Academy is available on its website TunedtoYouth.org.

The students will perform alongside Annapolis Symphony Orchestra musicians who mentor young people. Netanel Draiblate, the founder of the Academy, said, “Our ASO musicians are knowledgeable, experienced, and amazing at assisting the students in rehearsals and concerts. The side-by-side December 11th concert is a highlight for our students, and they look forward to playing next to their ASO mentors.”

Susan Dapkunas, Director of The Lyra Ensemble, said, “The Lyra Ensemble Program engages our less experienced string players. When students participate in chamber music early on, they gain confidence and start to understand the give-and-take required of a musician. Come hear how lyrical the Lyra Ensembles can be playing folk and dance tunes by Beethoven and Mussorgsky as well as pieces by Bach, Humperdinck and Mozart. ”

Heather Haughn, Chair of Annapolis Academy String Department, said, “The students in Aries are very dedicated to their craft. Their commitment to bringing the music to life and giving an exciting, polished performance of each work is evident.” The Aries String Orchestra will perform works by Beethoven, Rimsky-Korsakov, and contemporary composers Newbold and Atwell. “We have a few holiday pieces programmed too. There is something for everyone,” said Haughn.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB