December 14, 2022
Annapolis, US 36 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Menu
LATEST NEWS
2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map! Draftkings Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for France vs. Morocco The City Has Put In More Effort When It Comes To Health & Safety – Can Businesses, Too? Daily News Brief | December 14, 2022 The Different Types of Wines and How To Serve Them Twelve Finalists Chosen For Teacher of the Year
Local News

Annapolis Police Searching for Suspects in Attempted Armed Carjacking

The Annapolis Police Department is searching for two individuals connected with an attempted armed carjacking gin the City on Saturday.

On Saturday, December 10, 2022,  at approximately 7:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 100 block of Bywater Road for a reported attempted armed carjacking.

The victim said that two masked men forced him from his vehicle at gunpoint. The two suspects attempted to take the vehicle but were unable to operate it.

The two fled on foot towards Greenbriar Lane. The victim was not injured and no property was taken.

Previous Article

What are the Advantages of Consuming The Strongest Delta 8 Gummies?

 Next Article

Woman Stabbed During Mid-Day Home Invasion in Annapolis
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

AMM Gift of Membership-1

AMM Gift of Membership-1

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Tru Centered

Tru Centered Chiropractor

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Homestead PLant And Grow

Homestead PLant And Grow

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu