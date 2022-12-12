Annapolis Police Searching for Suspects in Attempted Armed Carjacking

The Annapolis Police Department is searching for two individuals connected with an attempted armed carjacking gin the City on Saturday.

On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 100 block of Bywater Road for a reported attempted armed carjacking.

The victim said that two masked men forced him from his vehicle at gunpoint. The two suspects attempted to take the vehicle but were unable to operate it.

The two fled on foot towards Greenbriar Lane. The victim was not injured and no property was taken.

