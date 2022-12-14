Annapolis Police Make Arrest in Recent Shots Fired Call

The Annapolis Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old Annapolis man for a shots fired incident in Eastport last week.

Annapolis Police Department Detectives were able to identify a subject involved in this incident. Detectives secured an arrest warrant for several charges to include attempted murder for the 29-year-old resident.

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022. at approximately 5 am, a search and seizure warrant was executed in the 100 block of Obery Court. The suspect briefly barricaded himself inside the residence; but was eventually placed into custody without further incident.

He was processed and is being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no bond status.

