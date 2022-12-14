December 14, 2022
Annapolis, US 41 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Menu
LATEST NEWS
2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map! A Re-Cap of Annapolis Holiday Events! County Firefighters Hold Coat Drive Annapolis Police Make Arrest in Recent Shots Fired Call Chris’s Charcoal Pit to Re-Open in Edgewater Black Tie & Diamonds Scheduled for March 4th
Local News

Annapolis Police Make Arrest in Recent Shots Fired Call

The Annapolis Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old Annapolis man for a shots fired incident in Eastport last week.

Annapolis Police Department Detectives were able to identify a subject involved in this incident. Detectives secured an arrest warrant for several charges to include attempted murder for the 29-year-old resident.

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022. at approximately 5 am, a search and seizure warrant was executed in the 100 block of Obery Court. The suspect briefly barricaded himself inside the residence; but was eventually placed into custody without further incident.

He was processed and is being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no bond status.

Previous Article

Chris’s Charcoal Pit to Re-Open in Edgewater

 Next Article

County Firefighters Hold Coat Drive
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

AMM Gift of Membership-1

AMM Gift of Membership-1

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Tru Centered

Tru Centered Chiropractor

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Homestead PLant And Grow

Homestead PLant And Grow

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu