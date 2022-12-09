Annapolis Police Investigating Gunshots in Eastport

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a series of gunshots in the Eastport section of the City of Annapolis.

On December 8, 2023, at approximately 7:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Madison Street for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers did locate shell casings and fragments on the ground. No injuries were reported.

The shooting caused some confusion in the neighborhood. At about the same time, the US Naval Academy held a pep rally for the Army-Navy Game, including fireworks.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: NEWS, Post To FB