Annapolis Man Killed in Generals Highway Crash

An Annapolis man was killed on Sunday afternoon after the car in which he was a passenger lost control and crashed on Generals Highway (Rt 450) ear Davidsonville/Crownsville.

On December 11, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to the Defense Highway (MD Route 450) area near St. Stephens Church Road for a single-vehicle crash.

A 1995 Mitsubishi 3000 was traveling eastbound on Defense Hwy (Rt. 450) approximately one-half mile east of St. Stephens Church Rd when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a sharp curve in the roadway, striking a guardrail. The Mitsubishi vaulted over the guardrail and struck a tree. The vehicle continued and ultimately came to rest on its roof in a marshy area adjacent to the South River.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was able to exit the vehicle on his own and was later transported to an area hospital for treatment. The passenger of the Mitsubishi, identified as Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, 29 of Annapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with any information to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

