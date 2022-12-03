Annapolis Man Killed, Another Arrested After Fatal Shooting at Edgewater Mexican Restaurant

Less than two weeks after a serious stabbing at the same location, Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a popular Mexican restaurant in Edgewater.

On Saturday. December 3, 2022, just after midnight, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Los Chaparritos Restaurant, located at 3029 Solomons Island Road in Edgewater.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as 26-year-old Luis Santiago of Annapolis. Mr. Santiago appeared to be suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim until EMS personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

While conducting preliminary interviews with numerous witnesses, officers learned of a potential suspect referred to as “Alex.” Officers were able to locate and interview “Alex,” and as a result of that interview, in addition to corroborating evidence at the scene, he was arrested and charged accordingly. “Alex, has been identified as a 19-year-old man from Annapolis

Even though an arrest has been made, anyone with any information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

This is the 15th homicide in Anne Arundel County so far this year. Last year, there were a total of 16.

