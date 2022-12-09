And the Winners Are….

The Irish Restaurant Company has announced the winner of its first-ever Galway Bay Irish Egg Nog Cocktail Recipe Contest! Nancy Solem of Glen Burnie crafted a cocktail containing Galway Bay Egg Nog, chocolate mint liqueur, dark rum, and shaved chocolate to claim the prize in a judging held this week at Killarney House Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar in Davidsonville.

In late October, the Irish Restaurant Company invited egg nog enthusiasts from near and far to “channel their inner mixologist” to create a unique cocktail featuring their signature Galway Bay Authentic Irish Egg Nog. Aspiring bartenders were given one month to develop their recipes, with the contest closing just after Thanksgiving. A total of 32 entries for unique cocktails were received, all vying for the prize of – you guessed it – a bottle of Galway Bay Egg Nog, along with a $50 gift certificate to the winner’s choice of the four IRC restaurants: Killarney House, Galway Bay Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar in Annapolis, Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park, or Pirates Cove Restaurant & Dock Bar in Galesville.

Entries were reviewed and tested by expert bartenders at each location, and after much tasting and consideration, four finalists were chosen. The final decision was made on December 6th, and it was a difficult one! Nancy Solem’s Chocolate Mint Nog was the clear winner. Still, there was a close runner-up that merits an Honorable Mention: Susan Canter of Davidsonville assembled a concoction that was a pleasant surprise – the Banana-nana Nog, made with Galway Bay Egg Nog, banana liqueur, and chocolate syrup.

“It was exciting to see our customers’ enthusiasm for this contest,” said owner Michael Galway. “Each person put a big effort into preparing a cocktail that was well-balanced, creative, and good to drink.”

Galway Bay’s Authentic Irish Egg Nog features the hint of a perfectly smooth and well-rested Irish Whiskey blended with a rich, genuine Irish cream spiced with vanilla notes in just the right proportions to deliver a mellow, warm and comforting experience with every sip. It pairs well with several liquors and non-alcoholic ingredients, lending itself to be a unique ingredient in numerous holiday cocktails.

If you would like to try your hand at crafting either of the winning cocktails, there’s plenty of Galway Bay Authentic Irish Egg Nog in stock and ready for purchase for your sipping, cocktail-crafting, or gift-giving needs. Galway Bay Authentic Irish Egg Nog is available at Galway Bay, Killarney House, Brian Boru, and Pirates Cove, and is available by the bottle and by the half-case.

