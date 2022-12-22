An Annapolis New Years Eve Celebration To Ring in 2023

The City of Annapolis announced plans for the City’s New Year’s celebration program. On Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, the City will host a family-friendly event with childrens’ activities and bands on City Dock from 4 to 5:20 p.m. with fireworks in the harbor at 5:30 p.m. At midnight a second fireworks display will go off in the harbor.

City Closures: On Monday, January 2, 2023, City of Annapolis offices will be closed in observance of New Year’s. The Pip Moyer Recreation Center will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and will be closed on Sunday, Jan 1, 2023.

Both Pip Moyer and the Stanton Center will be open on Monday, Dec. 26.

Refuse and recycling pickups will shift forward one day. Pickups scheduled for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 will move to Tuesday, Jan. 3; pickups scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3 will move to Wednesday Jan. 4.

Annapolis Transit will run on a regular schedule on New Year’s Eve (Saturday) with no evening Purple service. There will be no bus service on Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

The NapTown Anti-Dope Move(meant) will host a Health Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. on December 30, 2022, at the Stanton Community Center. This is a public event and will include community resources for mental and physical health, recovery, and treatment, plus free food, games, giveaways, and health screenings.

Downtown Shuttle: The downtown “magenta” shuttle will operate on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the shuttle will run to the top of Main Street only (at Church Circle).

Here are a few reminders for celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Annapolis (if coming into town by vehicle or boat):

There will be NO shuttle service to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

If conditions warrant, a warming bus will be stationed at Market House beginning at 6 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

There will not be any parking restrictions or road closures specifically related to New Year’s Eve. Free parking at metered spaces in the commercial district is for three hours only and time limits will be enforced. Parking in residential areas is paid through ParkMobile with a two-hour limit. Residents with a parking pass park for free and have no time limits. Parking is available at garages and the free downtown “magenta” shuttle will get visitors from garages in the West Street corridor to downtown and back again.

Because of the potential for crowded conditions, boaters are urged to select their preferred viewing-area anchorage early and are also warned to avoid the 1,000-foot safety zone around the fireworks barge. The 1,000-foot safety zone covers all of Spa Creek from Susan Campbell Park to the Chart House. You will not be able to transit that entire portion of Spa Creek from 4 p.m. to midnight. Please note: Immediately after the fireworks, the barge will be underway to clear the harbor. All boaters are urged to heed the instructions of safety and law enforcement officials including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, the Annapolis Police , the Annapolis Fire Department, the Annapolis Harbormaster, and others. On Saturday, American Cruise Line will be mooring a large cruise ship at City Dock, which will be a draw for visitors.

Remember, the Annapolis New Year's Eve City Dock celebration is an alcohol-free event. If you would like to celebrate with alcohol, please visit one of our wonderful local bars, restaurants, or hotels. If you are attending New Year's Eve celebrations anywhere in the area, please drink responsibly and utilize designated drivers.

