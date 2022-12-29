December 29, 2022
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
AACPS’s Dr. Bedell to Embark on Listening & Learning Tour

Dr. Mark Bedell, Superintendent, Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Residents across Anne Arundel County – whether they have students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools or not – are invited to provide their thoughts on various topics related to the school system at one of more than a dozen Listening and Learning Tour sessions.

Dr. Bedell will address participants at the outset of each session. His remarks will be followed by facilitated small-group sessions, allowing for a conversation on various topics. Responses will be recorded and posted online after each session.

“The intent of the small-group sessions is to allow those in attendance to talk about what they think our school system does well, areas in which we can improve, and things they would like to see as we move our school system forward,” Dr. Bedell said. “The input we receive will help shape our post-entry plan and, ultimately, the new Strategic Plan we will adopt later this winter.”

The sessions will be held in high schools around the county to make them accessible to all populations. They will run from 6 to 8 p.m., with Dr. Bedell’s remarks beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Sessions will be held on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, January 3: Crofton High School
  • Thursday, January 5: Severna Park High School
  • Monday, January 9: South River High School
  • Tuesday, January 10: Southern High School
  • Wednesday, January 11: Arundel High School

Additionally, two sessions conducted entirely in Spanish will be scheduled. Dates for those will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

