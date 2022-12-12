December 15, 2022
Holidays 2022
12 Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Significant Other

Christmas is just around the corner, and it’s time to start thinking about what gifts to get your significant other. It can be tricky to find something that truly says “I love you” while also being something they will use or enjoy. That’s why we’ve put together a list of perfect Christmas gifts for your significant other that can make them smile this holiday season. 

Cooling Sheets

Cooling sheets are an excellent gift for loved ones who have difficulty sleeping at night. These sheets can help keep them comfortable and relaxed during hot summer nights. From Hush bamboo sheets to microfiber fabrics, there are various types to choose from that will fit any budget.

Customized Photo Album

Nothing says “I love you” like a personalized photo album with all your favorite memories. Choose a beautiful cover and add a personalized message to make it extra special. It’s an easy and thoughtful gift they’ll appreciate for years.

Luxury Spa Day

Let your special someone relax this holiday season with a luxury spa day. It could be a massage, facial, or full body treatment – whatever they prefer. Not only will they love the pampering, but it’s also a great way to show your appreciation for all that they do.

DIY Gift Basket

Put together a basket of small items that remind you of your loved one. You could also fill it with items from their favorite store or include homemade treats like cookies and hot chocolate mix. 

An Experience Day

When finding the perfect Christmas gift for your significant other, an experience day is always a great option. It’s something they’ll never forget and will love to talk about for years to come. Plus, it’s a unique gift they can’t just pick up at any old store. You can go hiking, skiing, camping, and more.

Concert Tickets

If your significant other enjoys live music, buying concert tickets is the perfect way to show them you care. Look for upcoming shows in your city or nearby towns so you can enjoy quality time together while listening to your favorite artist perform live. 

Personalized Mug

For the coffee drinkers in your life, why not get them a mug with their name on it? You can customize it further by adding an inside joke or meaningful phrase that only you two understand.

A Handwritten Note

Sometimes, simple gestures mean more than anything money can buy. Write down why you love them and why they are so unique to you on a handwritten note—it will warm their hearts and show them how much they mean to you. 

Engraved Watch

An engraved watch is a great gift if your partner loves watches! Find a classic style that suits their personality and have it engraved with their initials or a meaningful date between the two of you—it will become an heirloom piece that will last forever. 

Jewelry

Jewelry is always an excellent gift for someone special in your life, and it doesn’t have to be expensive, either! Look for sterling silver or gold-plated metal items that can be found at reasonable prices while still looking beautiful and stylish on whoever wears them. 

Art Print

If your partner loves art, surprise them with an art print featuring their favorite artist or genre! You could even get one framed, so it’s ready to hang up as soon as they open it.

Subscription Box

What better way to show someone how much they mean to you than by gifting them something every month? Sign up for a subscription box explicitly tailored towards their interests so that they have something new every month throughout the year! 

Final Thoughts

Whether your significant other is into fashion, sports, technology, art, or music, there is no shortage of perfect gift ideas out there waiting for you this holiday season! From customized photo albums and DIY gift baskets to engraved watches and Hush bamboo cooling sheets – these gifts are sure to put smiles on your faces this Christmas season and beyond.

Daily News Brief | December 15, 2022

Leadership Maryland Graduates Several from Anne Arundel
Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

